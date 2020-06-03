Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez, the artistic director for the Victoria Bach Festival who travels between the Washington, D.C., area and New York City weekly, put together a piano recital for this summer’s festival while recovering from COVID-19.
The Victoria Bach Festival will be entirely online this year with two performances, 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., each day from June 6 through June 13.
Hernandez-Valdez is not only a conductor but also a trained pianist. For the festival, he will perform a piano recital about transcendence and overcoming obstacles.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve had a recital,” he said. “I got sick with COVID-19, and it was pretty serious for me. One of the things that helped me was the regimen of practicing. I could move and breathe deeply when playing the piano.”
His symptoms lasted two months while his wife, who also had the virus, showed symptoms for only three days. Both have fully recovered, and their 4-year-old child never contracted the virus.
A lot of people in Hernandez-Valdez’s circle of friends and acquaintances contracted the virus, he said. Some died in the hospital while others experienced only minor aches and pains. While Hernandez-Valdez had some scary moments, playing the piano helped him not only physically but also psychologically.
“Playing the piano and music, in general, were great aids in my recovery from this thing affecting so many people,” he said.
The piano recital will feature works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Schubert and Isaac Albeniz.
“It’s (the recital) like climbing a mountain and when you reach the top it’s worth the effort,” he said.
Schubert composed the Sonata in B flat major during the last year of his life, dying at the age of 31. He never heard his work performed live.
“It was a bad time for him, so this is very appropriate because of the possibility of dying,” Hernandez-Valdez said. “It’s amazing how music transforms. The idea that death is right there now is very present in people’s minds with all the unfortunate incidences of people dying in large numbers.”
Albeniz’s “Evocacion” conveys hopefulness with threatening undertones. It’s joy mixed beautifully with sadness, he said.
“It is exciting that we are able to reach out to so many more people because the festival is virtual,” Hernandez-Valdez said. “It will be great to see what happens with the festival because of the virtual offering.”
The festival’s performers are from Texas and other states, including New York, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Alabama, California and Florida.
“People in their circles (out of state) who live far away and are unable to travel also will be able to see the festival this year,” he said.
Hernandez-Valdez looks forward to highlighting the festival’s principal players in strings and winds as well as the vocalists.
“I am very grateful to the artists and musicians who were flexible when we had to cancel and in the end decided to help us,” he said.
He also eagerly anticipates music interspersed with conversation during “At Home with Johann Sebastian” with George Stauffer and his wife Renee Anne Louprette. Stauffer is a Bach scholar, while Louprette is an internationally renowned organist.
“Stauffer is one of the most highly regarded Bach scholars and has written many books about Bach,” he said. “They have an organ and a harpsichord in their home, which is rare. They don’t have many pipe organs in homes.”
The festival is a unique attraction for a city the size of Victoria and a “real jewel in the middle of Texas”, Hernandez-Valdez said.
“Even though they keep us apart for obvious reasons, it’s important to look at the silver lining, the fact that it (the virtual festival) brings a large community of people together here that may not otherwise be able to do so,” he said. “The festival has done a great job of maintaining excitement, quality of performances and quantity.”
