“I guess you guys aren’t ready for that yet. But your kids are gonna love it,” said Marty McFly in the movie, “Back to the Future.”
McFly had traveled back in time from the 1980s to 1955 and rocked out on a guitar at the end of Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” in front of a young, stunned audience.
For Bach to the Future, a fundraiser for the Victoria Bach Festival, DJ Russell Fowler will travel through time playing music from different eras that will find everyone ready for a good time.
“We’re looking forward to having a good time,” said Ron Walker, past president of the festival and chairperson of the fundraiser. “And everyone knows that Bach was quite a partier.”
The dinner will be from 6:30 to 11 p.m. March 6 at the Victoria Country Club, and Arctic char and tequila pork tender will be on the menu.
“This will be a fun celebration as we prepare to bring musicians to Victoria for the June festival,” said Nina Di Leo, executive director of the Bach Festival.
Live and silent auctions will include “fantastic” travel packages, jewelry and dinners in Victoria for a “nice mix of experiences and events.” Skiing in Utah, a Santa Fe adventure and a Mexican luxury villa will be among the travel experiences.
Fundraiser tickets are $125 each and limited seating is available. The money raised will help cover the musicians’ fees for the festival, Di Leo said.
“We want to have a celebration where we bring Bach to the present and to the future, and we’re going to celebrate the fact that Victoria Bach Festival is continuing to receive national and state attention,” said Walker.
Last year, Performance Today, a production of American Public Media, selected two of the performances at the Victoria Bach Festival to broadcast nationally, Walker said. Also in 2019, Texas Art and Culture magazine ranked the Victoria Bach Festival as one of the top 10 events for June in Texas and the top music event.
Furthermore, former artistic directors for the festival were nominated for Grammy Awards for work with other musical groups last year. Blanton Alspaugh won the Classical Producer of the Year, and choral ensemble Conspirare’s recording of “The Hope of Loving” conducted by Craig Hella Johnson was nominated for Best Choral Performance.
Johnson won a Grammy for best choral performance for “The Sacred Spirit of Russia,” in 2014.
This year’s Victoria Bach Festival will celebrate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth. Tickets will go on sale online at victoriabachfestival.org in early March.
“We will have Bach, as usual, but we also are happy to celebrate the music of Beethoven with chamber music and orchestral concerts in venues all over Victoria,” Di Leo said.
