Hello all you movie fans!! I am so glad to be back and watching movies again! Plus what better way to celebrate going to the movies again than to enjoy Godzilla vs Kong. This movie brings us a fight of two titans to see who will rule as the alpha. Legend says there can only be one alpha- but is it Kong that Godzilla needs to fight. Dont worry ladies and gents there is no spoiler here - just a huge vote in the must see in theater direction. That is right- no HBO max and no renter status for this movie. The best way to enjoy it is on the big screen.
Also out is Unholy- a new scary movie that tells of a false prophet. Yes things seem to miraculously happen, but is it good? I really wouldnt recommend seeing this movie unless you have some understanding of the Bible or the Catholic church because there are references made. However your lack of knowledge will keep you unable to figure out what is good or evil or true or false. Watch at your own risk and dont say I didnt warn you!
Alright movie goers.. I am more than excited to say -- C U @ THE MOVIES!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.