Well, I’ve almost made it through my first full week back at work. Due to unforeseen circumstances, I wasn’t able to go back when everyone else did, but that was OK.
By that point, I had the whole “working from home” thing down to a science. I will admit that it is nice to be back in the office. There is a feeling of normalcy that I definitely took for granted before.
That being said, I will also admit that I totally miss getting to hang out with my hubby all day. I think that is one of my best lessons throughout this whole pandemic. Even after two years of marriage, we still totally just want to be together. It honestly made me sad to get up and leave the house on Monday morning, but I always knew it couldn’t last forever.
So, what little gems did I discover during my time at home that I can pass along to you guys?
First, lunch in the park is the perfect mid-day date. After picking up lunch and eating in the car a few times, Jeb and I realized that just wasn’t the most ideal situation. So, one day he suggested we pick up lunch and head down to Riverside for lunch. Brilliant! Seriously, it was so delightful that we did this three times in one week. There are a million spots to stop and our park is really one of the most underutilized treasures in our community.
Second, late-night bike rides through the empty streets of downtown are the perfect after-dinner activity. Admittedly, bike riding has never been one of our go-to couples’ activities. However, after a month of not being able to actually go anywhere, you have to get creative. So, one day Jeb casually mentioned that we should go for a bike ride soon.
I don’t think he was actually being serious, but that night after dinner when we were trying to make the difficult decision that is “movie or HGTV,” I threw out the bike ride idea. Call it boredom or call it a few adult beverages with dinner, either way we went with it and had a blast.
Last but certainly not least, rooftop sunsets. We have lived downtown for over two years now and spend a good majority of our time outside, yet somehow, it never occurred to either of us to walk five blocks to the parking garage and watch the sunset from the upper deck.
Well, Sunday evening we hopped on our bikes (see how handy they are) and rode to the parking garage down the street. We stood together and watched the beautiful Texas sunset fall over downtown Victoria. It only lasted a few minutes, but it was the perfect ending to our unexpectedly perfect week together.
My point (and I do have one) is this. We all have a lot on our plates right now. We are stressed, worried, overwhelmed. It is uber important to find the little things that take that away for a minute. If a bike ride or a picnic isn’t your thing, that’s cool. Now is the perfect time to think outside the box and find what is.
Ultimately, it’s not what you are doing. It’s about finding things that make us happy and sharing them with the people who make us happy.
