The boredom is real people. Are you feeling it?
Shout out to Disney+ for releasing “Hamilton” over the holiday weekend. That at least gave everyone something new to watch for a few hours.
Seriously though, I know we are all feeling it. The desire to just do something. Anything. Anything that is away from the house.
I will tell you this. After being cooped up in the house for days, when Jeb and I do go out, we are like two feral children who are seeing a candy store for the first time. For example, we went to Kirkland’s the other day for potpourri and walked out with a gigantic painting of a cow which now hangs proudly in our living room. Did we need it? Probably not. But I mean, it was on sale.
Seriously, I know it seems like there is nothing to do and no where to go, but now is just the time to get creative. Before the Rona, going home for lunch was the best part of my day because it was the one hour I got to spend with my husband without any distractions. Now that we are together all day (which I love), we try to get out of the house for lunch as much as possible.
Short of eating in the car, there aren’t too many options right now, but we have found a few that work. First, there is always lunch in the park. You are probably taking food to-go anyway, so head to the park and grab a table in the shade. I promise it’s not as hot as it sounds, and you can usually catch a good breeze.
Second option is lunch in the mall. Wait, hear me out. There is a lot of space for social distancing approved seating, and you don’t have to worry about putting your mask on every time a server comes to your table. Plus, if everyone is in the mood for something different, you have options. Perfect example being that I’m more of a “salad or sandwich” person and my husband would eat pizza for every single meal if he could. Specifically, Niki’s Roma pizza.
I honestly don’t know how long they have been around, but I can remember eating Niki’s pizza when I was a kid. They offer great food at super reasonable prices and are locally owned, which is even better. I know that for 10-plus years now, that has been Jeb’s go-to pizza place. In fact, I don’t recall him ever ordering pizza from anywhere else. That’s how good it is.
Side note: The only time I’ve seen my husband cry in public was when they told him they would no longer serve single meatballs. It was a tragic day.
So, there are some lunch options. What about entertainment options. Again, I’m gonna have to point to Riverside Park. We have now kayaked twice with Flow Paddle Co. and absolutely love it.
I know there is some confusion about what we can and cannot do outdoors, but only tubing and rafting are on hold. Kayaking is totally fine.
Think about it, is there a better activity to social distance than sitting in your own flotation device with a 6-foot paddle in your hands. If someone gets too close, just give them a good shove and send them floating away.
But, if water activities are not your jam, there is always disc golf. Riverside offers two different courses you can play.
Now, I’m not super athletic nor do I know a single thing about actual golf other than that the goal is to hit the ball into the hole, but disc golf is way less complicated. Just throw the Frisbee. It’s a fun, low-stress activity that provides plenty of laughs and a descent amount of exercise.
There is no better time to find the joy in the little things.
Whether its laughing with your husband because it took you both until 8 at night to realize you had been wearing matching shirts in public all day or sitting on the couch for an extra 30 minutes because your cat decided to crawl into your lap and he never does that.
Maybe, it’s in the form of a ridiculously huge, multi-colored cow painting in your living room. Ce la vie.
