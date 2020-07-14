With concerns about the rise of Covid-19 cases in the community, the Beeville Art Museum has closed its indoor space to the public, but welcomes art-lovers to drive by the outdoor Texas Artists Exhibition on view from Aug. 1-29.
Beginning at the intersection of North Harrison and 401 E. Fannin streets, visitors will be able to enjoy more than 40 works reproduced and displayed on the fence surrounding the museum’s park.
All of the artists are from Texas and the works chosen for the show include paintings, photography, ceramics, fused glass, fiber, drawings, prints, and mixed media.
The museum’s innovative summer programming will continue with Art to Go kits and Zoom arts classes as previously scheduled.
For more information call 361-358-8615 or click on www.bamtexas.org.
