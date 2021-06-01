Big Texas Fun Crawfish and Tribute Fest will be Thursday through Sunday at the Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St. The festival will feature carnival rides such as the Black Out and Zillerator, live bands, a crawfish eating contest, and fair food including funnel cakes, cotton candy, corn dogs, snow cones, popcorn, turkey legs, fruit cups, ice cream, corn, tacos, and more.
Typically, Debraun West hosts the annual festival in Selma, north of San Antonio, but she decided to move it to Victoria this year.
“It’s good family fun with lots of carnival food and live music,” said Marlene Skidmore, who handles publicity for the festival.
Hours Thursday and Friday will be 5 p.m.-midnight, and hours Saturday and Sunday will be noon-midnight. Admission will be $5, and parking will be free. Wristbands for unlimited rides will be $30 Thursday and Friday, while carnival ride tickets will be $1 each Saturday and Sunday.
Characters who appeal to children will roam the fairgrounds 6-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 3-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, Pop Rocks will play at 3 p.m.; Think Lizzy, a Thin Lizzy tribute band, will perform at 6 p.m. and Sharp Dressed Men, a ZZ Top tribute band, will play at 8 p.m.
Also Saturday at 4 p.m. will be the crawfish eating contest, which will award $500 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place. Those interested in participating in the contest can register online or at the event between noon and 2 p.m. On Sunday, Ilyann will play at 3 p.m. and Los Amigos at 7:30 p.m.
