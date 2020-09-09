Blue-collar workers and classic cars inspire Jason Valdez, 36, of Corpus Christi, an artist who teaches art full-time at Victoria College.
“My MFA show was heavily influenced by blue-collar workers because that’s my family background,” Valdez said. “My father was a diesel mechanic. As a kid, my dad worked two jobs, as a mechanic and welder, because it was hard to make a good living to support the family. This influenced me, and it’s what my work is about — working-class subjects.”
Valdez admires the work ethic of the blue-collar worker.
“Whether you’re a road worker, electrician or mechanic, you go day in and day out and do these physically demanding jobs that take a lot out of you,” he said. “You have to get the job done because someone is counting on you.”
Valdez, who owns a ‘58 Chevy panel truck, finds the process of restoring classic cars interesting subject matter as well.
“I’m involved in (painting) old machinery and industrial themes — rusty equipment and this idea of old machines that are technically obsolete but still there and functioning in a way,” he said. “I’m big into classic cars. You see hot rods beautifully restored, perfect and pristine, and you never know the work that goes into it. I’m telling that side of the story.”
Research is part of the art process for Valdez.
“I don’t mean living in the library for 10 hours, but being knowledgeable, being passionate about a subject,” he said.
Originally from McAllen, art is something Valdez has always done in one form or another.
“I’ve been drawing since before I could write,” he said. “It was nothing spectacular. I tell my students I was no prodigy or Picasso and that my drawings looked like they normally would when you are 2, 3 and 4. But I just always did it. I filled spiral notebooks. I loved coloring.”
Not until high school did Valdez learn proper technique and start to consider art as a career. His initial plan while taking art classes in high school was to get an art degree in college and become a tattoo artist, but that goal changed as he looked into the possibility.
“I learned quickly that it is a difficult field to get into,” Valdez said. “I learned that the discipline is passed through families.I talked to a number of artists in The Valley who said that unless it’s in the family or you’ve done it before, it’s really hard to get into. They don’t want to take on apprentices. They don’t want to take on someone new.”
Plus, the schedule would not allow him to attend college.
Valdez was the oddball in his family who did not attend a trade school. He graduated with his bachelor’s in art from the University of Texas-Pan American, now the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley. He earned his master’s in fine arts from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. He focused primarily on painting and drawing with a secondary interest in printmaking.
Around 2005, Lenard Brown, a professor at UTPA, opened Valdez’s eyes to fine art for the first time. He realized the important differences between commercial art, when one is working for someone else, and the process of creating art for oneself with one’s own concepts and themes.
“He was a really interesting character, really funny, and just definitely one of those professors that sticks out in your mind,” Valdez said. “I loved it, and I have been going down that path ever since.”
In 2017, Valdez graduated from the master’s program and worked briefly for a guitar shop until he saw the job posting at Victoria College. The college called him for an interview and he was offered the job a week after he interviewed.
Since the start of the pandemic, he has traveled from Corpus Christi to campus only on Mondays instead of daily. He lets students into the studios and supervises as needed. Valdez teaches two-dimensional art, art history and art appreciation.
Valdez finds his students inspiring.
“Teaching is part of it, seeing what the students can do. They have amazing talent and it’s motivating to see that, exciting to see that, and it makes me want to go and do my own stuff,” he said.
Valdez never stops making art.
“Our instructors were influential and impressed upon us never to stop making work — never to get complacent and rest on our laurels,” Valdez said.
Valdez said that Joe Pena, his supervisory professor in graduate school, has influenced him.
“He hustles with a full-time teaching load and three young boys. Every night, he sets aside time from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., seven days a week, 365 days a year. He stays up and paints in his studio, just to get stuff done,” Valdez said. “I picked that up from him.”
Valdez feels restless when he is not producing art.
“You get this weird twitch,” he said. “In this field, if you go for long periods of time without making art, you just don’t feel right. It’s a very unsettling feeling, and it gets us motivated to work and crank stuff out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.