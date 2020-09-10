The Bluebonnet Youth Ranch is selling raffle tickets to raise money for operational expenses.
“Children live on the ranch, and we have to feed and clothe them, and we need supplies, like the normal things that happen in a home but on a larger scale,” said Micah Roth, development director.
Because of COVID-19, the ranch had to cancel all of its fundraising events, including the annual golf tournament and a clay target shoot, which normally would raise about $300,000.
Through Oct. 10, tickets, which are $20 each or six for $100, offer a chance to win several prizes.
On Oct. 10, tickets will be drawn at noon on Facebook Live.
Prizes include a private concert by Austin Cunningham, bay fishing trip for three in Rockport, Lake Conroe weekend of golf for four that includes two rounds at Walden on Lake Conroe Golf Club, leather living room power recliner, Hill Country getaway with four rounds of golf at the Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort, $1,000 credit at Double D Ranchwear in Yoakum, Yeti Tundra 250 deep sea fishing cooler and baseball bat autographed by George Springer, the 2017 World Series most valuable player.
“COVID-19 has ravaged our fundraising efforts,” Roth said. “This is an opportunity in the community for those who want to win a prize or make a donation to do so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.