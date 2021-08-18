Thursday
7 p.m. - Coors Light Summer Street Dance, DeLeon Plaza, downtown Victoria
8:30 p.m. - Jacob Kyle at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
Friday
6 p.m. - End of Summer Bash in downtown Goliad
7 p.m. - Stephanie Ross at Bomb Diggity, 208 Railroad St., Inez
8 p.m.-midnight - Bubba Westly at Burdogz Bar and Grill, 209 E. Airline Road, Victoria
8:30 p.m. - The Clever Name Band at Aero Crafters
8:30 p.m. - Holly Tucker at Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Saturday
9 a.m. - Hallettsville Market Days, 321 U.S. 77, Hallettsville
9 a.m.-4 p.m. - B'Marie Boutique presents Shiner Downtown Market Days, downtown Shiner
9 a.m. - Victoria Farmers' Market, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Center parking lot, 2805 N. Navarro St.
9 a.m. - Branding for Artists and Artisans, Victoria Art League, 905 S. Bridge St., Victoria
10 a.m.-noon - S'mores and Stories Campfire Program, Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
11 a.m.-4 p.m. - Wine Tasting at J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
1-3 p.m. - Coast Writers, Victoria Public Library
6 p.m. - Tanner Usrey with Gracie York at Schroeder Hall
7 p.m. - Derek Smith at Bomb Diggity
8:30 p.m. - The Truss Brothers and Bonnie Riley at Aero Crafters
Tuesday
9:30-10 a.m. - Baby Time for babies 18 months and younger, Victoria Public Library
10:30-11 a.m. - Baby Time for babies 18 months and younger, Victoria Public Library
4:30-5:30 p.m. - Lego Lab, Victoria Public Library
Wednesday
9:30-10 a.m. - Toddler Time, Victoria Public Library
10:30-11 a.m. - Toddler Time, Victoria Public Library
