Thursday
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Pre-K Power at Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Pre-K Power at Victoria Public Library
- 4:30-5:30 p.m. — Lone Star Reading Club for Tweens at Victoria Public Library
- 5-6 p.m. — Stitching Together at Victoria Public Library
- 8:30 p.m. — J&B Duo at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
Friday
- 4-8 p.m. — Motorcycle Cannonball Run at Victoria Mall next to former Sears storefront, 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 7-8 p.m. — VPL Jams with Hinged Dissection at Victoria Public Library
- 7-11 p.m. — Wild About Wine at the Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 8 p.m.-2 a.m. — William Clark Green at Schroeder Dance Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
- 8:30 p.m. — Total Entertainment with Shane and Renee at Aero Crafters
Saturday
- 7 a.m.-11 p.m. — 26th Annual Kolache Festival, Knights of Columbus Hall, 321 U.S. 77 S., Hallettsville
- 10 a.m.-10 p.m. — DeWitt County Celebrates 175 Years on Main Street in downtown Cuero, the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, the DeWitt County Courthouse and First Presbyterian Church in Cuero
- 10:30-11:30 a.m. — Shake Up September (Zumba for kids) at Victoria Public Library
- 2 p.m. — Fall for the Dance ballet performance by Victoria Ballet Theatre at Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- 4 p.m. — Fourth Annual Aero Crafters Oktoberfest at Aero Crafters
- 5-8 p.m. — Victoria Police Department National Night Out 2021 Kickoff Party at DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria
- 7 p.m. — Fall for the Dance ballet performance by Victoria Ballet Theatre at Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
- 7 p.m. — “Tolton: From Slave to Priest” at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral Center, 3201 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m. — The Powell Brothers with guest Billie Jo at Schroeder Hall
Sunday
- 1-2:30 p.m. — DeWitt County Celebrates 175 Years on the First Presbyterian Church lawn, 302 N. McLeod St., Cuero
- 7 p.m. — “Tolton: From Slave to Priest” at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School gym, 301 S. San Antonio St., Port Lavaca
Monday
- 6-7:30 p.m. — True Crime and Killers Book Club at Victoria Public Library
- 7 p.m. — “Tolton: From Slave to Priest” at Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
Tuesday
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
- 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Get Artsy: Ebru Painting at Victoria Public Library
- 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Teen Nerf War at Victoria Public Library
Wednesday
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
