Thursday
4-7 p.m.: Building Brands Marketing Rebranding Party and Ribbon Cutting, 120 S. Main St., Suite 412
6-8 p.m.: Family movie night showing “Cars” at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1107 Salem Road, Victoria
Friday
10 a.m.-5 p.m.: First Friday Sidewalk Sale and tax-free weekend in downtown Goliad
6-8 p.m.: Paint for a Cause — American Red Wolf Edition at the Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
6-9 p.m.: First Friday at Moonshine Drinkery, 103 W. Santa Rosa St., and Santa Rita Market, 107 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
7:30 p.m.: Daniel Holmes at 5D Steakhouse in Port O’Connor, 2683 W. Adams St.
8 p.m.-2 a.m.: Larry Joe Taylor with special guest Clay Hollis at Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad County
Saturday
8 a.m.-2 p.m.: Mother Cluckers Flea Market, 2031 Kohl Road, Victoria
8:30 a.m.-noon: Cars and Coffee at Vela Farms, 221 S. Main St., Victoria
9 a.m.-noon: Victoria Farmers’ Market, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Super Saturday at Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Victoria County Volunteer Fire Department Barbecue Dinner and Raffle, 25 Hangar Drive N, Victoria
6:30 p.m.: Buddy Vargas at the Cracked Crab, 700 Coleto Park Road, Victoria
7:30 p.m.: PAC MAN Entertainment at 5D Steakhouse in Port O’Connor, 2683 W. Adams Ave.
8 p.m.: Mike Jones Live at Breezy’s Sports and Events Bar, 13869 U.S. 77 N, Victoria
8 p.m.-2 a.m.: Radney Foster with special guest Braedon Barnhill at Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad County
Sunday
2-6:30 p.m.: The Red Ravens at Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad County
3-5 p.m.: KIXS Back to School Celebration, DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria
Monday
6-8 p.m.: Book Lover’s Day Trivia Night at Texian Books, 201 S. Main St., Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.