FRIDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market —
- 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
MONDAY
True Crime and Killers Book Club —
- 6 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
WEDNESDAY
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans —
- 8:30 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
Victoria Farmers’ Market —
- 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
VFW Hamburger Night —
- 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo Night —
- 5p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3610 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria
- Dec. 2
Museum of the Coastal Bend’s Holiday Artisans Market —
- 11 a.m., Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
Charity Concert: Gary Morris Family and Friends Christmas Tour — 7:30 p.m., Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St.
