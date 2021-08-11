Thursday
6:30-10 p.m. - The Crossroads Troubadours, KB's BBQ, 134 Villafranca Road, Victoria
8:30 p.m. - Buddy Vargas at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
Friday
7 p.m. - VPL James with JOEREYNA at Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
8 p.m. - Here Be Monsters Theatre's "Bubble Bunny Minotaur" at the Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Dr., Victoria
8 p.m. - Solido and DJ Lucky J at Breezy’s Sports & Events Bar, 13869 U.S. 77 N, Victoria
8:30 p.m. - Kinda Smooth at Aero Crafters
8:30 p.m. - Copper Chief with special guest the Captain Legendary Band, Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad County
Saturday
9 a.m. - Goliad Market Days, Courthouse Square, downtown Goliad
9 a.m. - Edna Craft and Farmers' Market, Jackson County Chamber Annex, 318 W. Main St., Edna
9 a.m.-noon - Victoria Farmers' Market, Pattie Dodson Center parking lot, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
11 a.m.-4 p.m. - Wine Tasting at J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
8 p.m. - Here Be Monsters Theatre's "Bubble Bunny Minotaur" at the Victoria Fine Arts Center
8 p.m. - Rocky King Band at Schroeder Hall
8:30 p.m. - Staudt Brothers at Aero Crafters
Monday
6-7 p.m. - Get Craftin': Globe Terrariums at Victoria Public Library
Tuesday
9:30-10 a.m. - Baby Time Story Time at Victoria Public Library
10:30-11 a.m. - Baby Time Story Time at Victoria Public Library
4:30-5:30 p.m. - The Learning Lab: Marshmallow Men at Victoria Public Library
Wednesday
9:30-10 a.m. - Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
10:30-11 a.m. - Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
6 p.m. - Mountain Fork Brewery Pint Night at Aero Crafters
