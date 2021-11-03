THURSDAY
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Pre-K Power! at Victoria Public Library, 302 N Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Pre-K Power! at Victoria Public Library
- 5-6 p.m. — Stitching Together at Victoria Public Library
- 7-8:30 p.m. — Perpetual Help Home’s Make ‘Em Laugh at Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., Victoria
FRIDAY
- Noon-5 p.m. — “A Happy Life, An Unhappy Life” by Kerry Cannon opens at Nave Museum, 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria
- 5-7 p.m. — “Swack and Hairy” Screening at Victoria Public Library
- 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m. — Stoney LaRue at Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
SATURDAY
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Victoria Farmers’ Market at Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot, 2805 N. Navarro St. in Victoria
- Noon — Second Annual Victoria Duck Safari kicks off with duck race at 2 p.m. at Ethel Lee Tracy Park
- 8 p.m.-2 a.m. — Timeline — Journey Tribute Band with guest DJ $Rich$
SUNDAY
- 9 a.m. — The Catholic Diocese of Victoria’s Red Mass for all those who seek justice through the legal community at Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria
- 11 a.m. — Victoria Fine Arts Association’s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” 60-year Release Party and Brunch at the Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria
- 11 a.m. — Our Lady of the Gulf Altar Society’s Drive-thru Turkey and Dressing Dinner at St. Jude Hall, 300 W. Austin St. in Port Lavaca, across from OLG Catholic Church
- 4 p.m. — Victoria Bach Festival’s Music for Piano and Clarinet at First United Methodist Church, 407 N. Bridge St., Victoria
TUESDAY
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
- 5 p.m. social, 5:30 p.m. meeting — Victoria County Historical Commission Meeting at 205 W. Goodwin Ave. in Victoria
- 7 p.m. — Crossroads Community Band’s Fall Veterans Concert at Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
WEDNESDAY
- 8:30 a.m. — Coffee and Donuts with Veterans at VFW Hall, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Victoria Farmers’ Market at Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
- 5 p.m. — Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo at Knights of Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
- 5 p.m. — VFW Hamburger Night at VFW Hall
