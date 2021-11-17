THURSDAY
- 8 a.m. — Museum of the Coastal Bend’s Atlatl Turkey Shoot, Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- Noon — Planning Network Advisory Committee, Gulf Bend Center, 6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
- Noon-6 p.m. — Estate Sale Fundraiser, 409 Edgewater, Victoria
- 5 p.m. — Stitching Together, Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
FRIDAY
- Noon-6 p.m. Estate Sale Fundraiser, 409 Edgewater, Victoria
- 5 p.m. — Turkey Dinner with trimmings, Martin Luther Lutheran Church Coletoville, 2535 Coletoville Road, Victoria
- 6 p.m. — Manga Madness, Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
SATURDAY
- 8 a.m.-4 p.m. — Estate Sale Fundraiser, 409 Edgewater, Victoria
- 9 a.m. — Victoria Art League’s Annual Christmas Bazaar, Victoria Art League, 905 S. Bridge St., Victoria
- 9 a.m. — Market on Main, downtown Victoria
- 9 a.m. — Victoria Farmers’ Market, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 10 a.m. — Museum of the Coastal Bend’s Atlatl Turkey Shoot, Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 5-8 p.m. — Mel Chin’s “Point of View” debut,” The Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
SUNDAY
- 10 a.m. — Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Barbecue Fundraiser, Knights of Columbus, 3610 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria
WEDNESDAY
- 8:30 a.m. — Coffee and Donuts with Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m. — Victoria Farmers’ Market, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 5 p.m. — VFW Hamburger Night, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
