THURSDAY
- 7:30 a.m. — Victoria County Veterans Council’s Veterans Day Flag Ceremony, courthouse steps in downtown Victoria
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Pre-K Power! at the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10 a.m. — Victoria County Veterans Council’s Veterans Day Parade, Main Street in downtown Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Pre-K Power! at the Victoria Public Library
- 11 a.m. — Free Veterans Lunch served by Warrior’s Weekend at VFW Hall, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 11 a.m. — Victoria County Veterans Council’s Veterans Day Ceremony, courthouse in downtown Victoria
- 1-5 p.m. — Victoria College’s Student Fall Art Exhibition, VC Fine Arts Gallery, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 4-8 p.m. — VetFest at Son Valley Ranch, 8793 U.S. 87 North, Victoria
- 6-7 p.m. — From the Vault: Native American Heritage Tour at Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 7:30 p.m. — “Bingo: The Winning Musical” by Theatre Victoria at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- 8:30 p.m. — Igor & the Red Elvises at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
FRIDAY
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. — St. Mary’s Catholic Church Harvest Bazaar at St. Mary’s Church Hall, 401 S. Liberty St., Victoria
- 6 p.m. — CASA Wine Pairing at Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria
- 6-7 p.m. — VPL Jams with Gabriella Sierra
- 7:30 p.m. — “Bingo: The Winning Musical” by Theatre Victoria at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
- 8 p.m.-2 a.m. — Tejas Brothers at Schroeder Dance Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
SATURDAY
- 8 a.m. — Moving Out Hunger 5K presented by Armstrong Mayflower in DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria
- 8 a.m.-7 p.m. — 9th Annual Arts and Crafts and Bake Sale at Holy Family Catholic Church Activity Center, Building D, 704 Mallette Drive, Victoria
- 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. — Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Harvest Bazaar at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Hall, 105 N. William St., Victoria
- 9 a.m. — Goliad Market Days in downtown Goliad
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Victoria Farmers’ Market at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. — The John Wesley’s Angels and More Arts and Crafts Show benefitting John Wesley Ministries at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 8300 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. — St. Mary’s Catholic Church Harvest Bazaar at St. Mary’s Church Hall
- 9 a.m. — All-day At the Ranch at 1403 Old Refugio Road, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Inez Market Days at Inez Community Center, 2511 Garcitas Creek Road, Inez
- 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — Amor Meus Spirituality Center’s Caregiver Retreat and Workshop at the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament Convent, 1101 NE Water St., Victoria
- 1-3 p.m. — Coast Writers at the Victoria Public Library
- 2 p.m. — Victoria Meet and Greet with Magic Victor Rivers at Burdogz, 1209 E. Airline Road, Victoria
- 6 p.m. — Los Palominos at Breezy’s, 13869 U.S. 77 N, Victoria
- 7:30 p.m. — “Bingo: The Winning Musical” by Theatre Victoria at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
- 8:30 p.m. — Glitch at Aero Crafters
SUNDAY
- 8 a.m.-1 p.m. — 9th Annual Arts and Crafts and Bake Sale at Holy Family Catholic Church Activity Center, Building D
- 8:30-11 a.m. — Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Harvest Bazaar at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Hall
- 1 p.m. — Fall Festival and BBQ Cookoff at Trinity Episcopal School, 1504 N. Trinity St., Victoria
- 2 p.m. — “Bingo: The Winning Musical” by Theatre Victoria at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
- 4 p.m. — Let’s Dance Victoria’s 3rd Annual Benefit Dance Showcase, “The Greatest Show,” at Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
MONDAY
- 6-7:30 p.m. — Get Craftin’: Macrame Keychains at the Victoria Public Library
TUESDAY
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Baby Time at the Victoria Public Library
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Baby Time at the Victoria Public Library
- 4:30-5:30 p.m. — Lego Lab at the Victoria Public Library
WEDNESDAY
- 8:30 a.m. — Coffee and Donuts with Veterans at the VFW Hall, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Victoria Farmers’ Market at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Toddler Time at the Victoria Public Library
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Toddler Time at the Victoria Public Library
- 5 p.m. — VFW Hamburger Night at the VFW Hall
- 5 p.m. — Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo at Knights of Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
- 6 p.m. — Pups & Pints Night benefitting S.N.Y.P at Aero Crafters
- 6-7 p.m. — Home Health Care Panel and Q&A Session at the Victoria Public Library
