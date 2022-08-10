THURSDAY
Pre-K Power Story Time - 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. This story time is packed with activities to help your child get ready for kindergarten. Books are a little longer for this crowd with more independent based rhymes and songs.
Love Me Last at Aero Crafters - 7:30-10:30 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. Call 361-573-4388.
FRIDAY
Sensory Story Time - 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. call 361-485-3301. A welcoming, interactive environment specially designed for special sensory seeking kids and children with autism or other sensory integration challenges. Join us for an interactive story hour designed for preschool level children and their families.
Family Movie Night - 6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1107 Salem Road, Victoria. Everyone is invited for a fun family night out. We will be showing the Disney Pixar movie "UP" at our Victoria campus. Snacks and drinks provided. Admission is free. Everybody is welcome.
Friday Night Jams - 6-8 p.m., Victoria Country Club, Country Club Drive, Victoria. Live music on the deck.
VPL Jams featuring Love Me Last - 7-8 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. VPL Jams is a monthly live music series highlighting the local music scene.
FRIDAY
Neal Tolbert Live - 7-10 p.m., J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria. Call 361-412-7677.
Corey Kent with Cody Hibbard Live - 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m., Schroeder Hall, Goliad. Call 361-573-7002.
SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Victoria County Volunteer Fire Department Barbecue, Silent Auction and Raffle - 11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Officer's Club, 333 Bachelor Drive, Victoria. $12 per plate, brisket and sausage. To-go plates available.
Snow Cone & Hot dog Social - 5-7 p.m., Liberty Church, 1915 E. Red River St., Victoria. The community is invited to come out to Liberty Church for snow cones and hot dogs. Plus indoor giant bowling. This is a free event.
Art Expedition Show & Competition at The Texas Zoo - 6-8 p.m., The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria. View Art on the Wild Side at The Texas Zoo.
Tap or Scrap 2 - 6-11 p.m., Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., Victoria. Mixed Martial Arts event. Call Peter Morales 361-571-3498.
Dickie Kaiser Live - 7-10 p.m., J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria. Call 361-412-7677.
Jack Motley & Hamp Brockman - 7:30-10:30 p.m., 5D Steakhouse, 4904 N. Navarro St., Victoria.
Triple Threat, Public Dance - 8 p.m. to midnight, DaCosta Hall, 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Kyle Park with guest Luke Prater live, 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m., Schroeder Hall, Goliad. Call 361-573-7002.
SUNDAY
FFCKIDS Fall Kick-Off Party - 9-11 a.m., Faith Family Church, 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Join us for our preschool and elementary services. Our FFCkids will celebrate the kick-off of the fall season with special giveaways and delicious treats. Call 361-573-2484.
MONDAY
Game Night with UHV Gaming Club - 6-7:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Join us at the library for a fun night of gaming with the UHV Gaming Club.
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Start your child’s love of reading. For babies 18 months and younger.
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Toddler Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. High paced songs and rhymes to develop fine motor skills.
ONGOING
Mel Chin: WAKE — Public art installation at 407 N. Liberty St., Victoria. Presented by Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art.
Material Culture: Art Cars from the Collection of Ann Harithas — Noon-5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, Five Points Museum, 1201 N. Moody, Victoria.
The City of Victoria Parks and Recreation has a partnership with the Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA Pool. The YMCA pool, 1806 N. Nimitz St., Victoria, will be open for community swim hours at a rate of $3/person. For more information, visit ymcavictoria.org/index.php/programs/aquatics/briggs.
Ethel Lee Tracy Splash Pad, 1507 Placido Benavides Drive, Victoria. Open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Bathing suits and swim diapers are required. Free.
Lone Tree Creek Splash Pad, 4009 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Bathing suits and swim diapers are required. Free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.