Thursday
9:30-10 a.m. - Pre-K Power at Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
10:30-11 a.m. - Pre-K Power at Victoria Public Library
4:30-5:30 p.m. - Crafternoon: Alien Noodle Buddy at Victoria Public Library
6-7:30 p.m. - Party Animals Curb-side Gala for the Children's Discovery Museum, 1205 Sam Houston Drive
7:30 p.m. - "8 Track: The Sound of the 70s" presented by Theatre Victoria at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria
8:30 p.m. - Jacob Kyle at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
Friday
10 a.m.-6 p.m. - T's Tanning & Boutique Grand Opening, 130 W. Main, Edna
7:30 p.m. - "8 Track: The Sound of the 70s" presented by Theatre Victoria at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
8:30 p.m. - Natalie Rose at Aero Crafters
8:30 p.m. - Jon Wolfe with Special Guest Cody Hibbard at Schroeder Dance Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Saturday
9 a.m.-noon - Victoria Farmers' Market at Pattie Dodson Health Center parking lot, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-3 p.m. - U.S. 87 Trade Days Market at Son Valley Ranch, 8793 U.S. 87 North, Victoria
noon-4 p.m. - Adoption Day at Local Pet, 6220 N. Navarro St., Victoria
1-3 p.m. - Coast Writers at Victoria Public Library
7:30 p.m. - "8 Track: The Sound of the 70s" presented by Theatre Victoria at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
7:30 p.m. - Guitar Hero, D.J. Sparr, electric guitar, presented by Victoria Symphony Orchestra at Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
8 p.m. - Dance with Tainted Heart Band at DaCosta Hall, 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria
8 p.m. - Jeff Jacobs Band with Roadside Libby at Schroeder Dance Hall
8:30 p.m. - Zachary Grant at Aero Crafters
Sunday
2 p.m. - "8 Track: The Sound of the 70s" presented by Theatre Victoria at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
2-6 p.m. - Crossroads Troubadours at "Go Western" Dance Community's dance at Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St., Victoria
6 p.m. - Father Daughter Dance at Faith Family Church, 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria
Tuesday
9:30-10 a.m. - Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
10:30-11 a.m. - Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
5-8 p.m. - Tuesday Evening Children's Art Classes hosted by Victoria Art League and Crossroads Art House at Victoria Art League, 905 S. Bridge St., Victoria
Wednesday
9:30-10 a.m. - Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
10:30-11 a.m. - Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
