“Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together"

Artwork from the “Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together” exhibit at the Nave Museum.

 Contributed photo

Friday

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Scallywags Parrgh-ty at the Pet Resort on Main, 2502 N. Main St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m. "Insurgent: The Paintings of Clark Fox," Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St.

Noon-5 p.m. "Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together," by the Lanoues, the Nave Museum, 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria

6-7:30 p.m. Manga Madness at Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.

8 p.m. Back-to-School Outdoor Movie, "Trolls World Tour," First Presbyterian Church, 302 N. McLeod St., Cuero, free event, but school supplies and monetary donations go toward backpack/school supply drive

8 p.m. Spazmatics at Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad

8:30 p.m. The East & The Crow at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria

Saturday

9 a.m-4 p.m. Inez Market Days, Inez Community Center, Garcitas Creek Road, Inez

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wine Tasting at J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria

Noon-5 p.m. "Insurgent: The Paintings of Clark Fox," Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St.

Noon-4 p.m. "Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together," by the Lanoues, the Nave Museum, 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria

8 p.m. Michael Salgado and DJ Lucky J at Breezy's Sports and Events Bar, 13869 U.S. 77 N., Victoria

8:45 p.m. Tribute to Willie and Waylon with Southern County Line, Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad

Sunday

Noon-5 p.m. "Insurgent: The Paintings of Clark Fox," Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St.

Noon-4 p.m. "Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together," by the Lanoues, the Nave Museum, 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria

Wednesday

Noon-5 p.m. "Insurgent: The Paintings of Clark Fox," Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St.

