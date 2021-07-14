Friday

  • I Spy! — 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N Main St., Victoria
  • The Nave Museum — noon-5 p.m., “Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together” by the Lanoues
  • Schroeder Hall — 8:30 p.m., Dylan Wheeler with Graycie York Music, $15 in advance and $20 day of show, 12516 FM 622 in Goliad

Saturday

  • Coast Writers — 1-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N Main St., Victoria
  • The Nave Museum — noon-4 p.m., “Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together” by the Lanoues
  • Hwy 87 Trade Days Market — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Son Valley Ranch, 8793 U.S.87 North, shopping, food truck, live music
  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art — 5-8 p.m., opening of “Insurgent: The Paintings of Clark Fox”
  • Schroeder Hall — 8:30 p.m., The Damn Torpedoes — A Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers with Brian Kasik and Tumble Dry Low, $20 in advance and $25 day of show, VIP tables available
  • Aero Crafters — 8:30 p.m., The Jerry James Band, 309 E Crestwood Drive, Victoria
  • Breezy’s Sports Bar — 8 p.m., Paul Wall Live, 13869 U.S. 77 N, Victoria

Sunday

  • The Nave Museum — noon-4 p.m., “Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together” by the Lanoues

Monday

  • Crafternoon: Clay Your Way — 2-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N Main St., Victoria

Tuesday

  • Bilingual Story Time Live! — 10-10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N Main St., Victoria
  • LEGO Lab — 2-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • Collage Nite — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Wednesday

  • Family Story Time — 9:30-10 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • Family Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • The Nave Museum — noon-5 p.m., “Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together” by the Lanoues
  • Crafternoon: Clay Your Way — 2-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.