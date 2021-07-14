Friday
- I Spy! — 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N Main St., Victoria
- The Nave Museum — noon-5 p.m., “Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together” by the Lanoues
- Schroeder Hall — 8:30 p.m., Dylan Wheeler with Graycie York Music, $15 in advance and $20 day of show, 12516 FM 622 in Goliad
Saturday
- Coast Writers — 1-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N Main St., Victoria
- The Nave Museum — noon-4 p.m., “Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together” by the Lanoues
- Hwy 87 Trade Days Market — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Son Valley Ranch, 8793 U.S.87 North, shopping, food truck, live music
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art — 5-8 p.m., opening of “Insurgent: The Paintings of Clark Fox”
- Schroeder Hall — 8:30 p.m., The Damn Torpedoes — A Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers with Brian Kasik and Tumble Dry Low, $20 in advance and $25 day of show, VIP tables available
- Aero Crafters — 8:30 p.m., The Jerry James Band, 309 E Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- Breezy’s Sports Bar — 8 p.m., Paul Wall Live, 13869 U.S. 77 N, Victoria
Sunday
- The Nave Museum — noon-4 p.m., “Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together” by the Lanoues
Monday
- Crafternoon: Clay Your Way — 2-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N Main St., Victoria
Tuesday
- Bilingual Story Time Live! — 10-10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N Main St., Victoria
- LEGO Lab — 2-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Collage Nite — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Wednesday
- Family Story Time — 9:30-10 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Family Story Time — 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- The Nave Museum — noon-5 p.m., “Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together” by the Lanoues
- Crafternoon: Clay Your Way — 2-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.