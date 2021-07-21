Friday
- 9 p.m. — Glitch at Aero Crafters, 309 E Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-6 p.m. — Color Me Crazy! at Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St. in Victoria, come to the library for a fun day of coloring.
- 7-8 p.m. — VPL Jams with Ritual Heathen at Victoria Public Library; a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.
Saturday
- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. — Wild About Water at the Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, in Victoria; bring your children to cool off with fun water slides and sprinklers. Enjoy a snow cone for $1 and learn about some of our animal friends who love water. The event is included with general admission to the zoo. Pack your swimsuit and towel.
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Get Craftin’: Paw Print Art at the Victoria Public Library; this event will be held outdoors while supplies last. Dogs must be leashed and friendly toward other people and dogs.
- 3 p.m. — Breezy’s Sports and Events Bar Music Festival, 13869 U.S. 77 N., in Victoria; a full evening of the live entertainment; doors open at 2 p.m. with live music starting at 3 p.m. with Texxas Heat, followed by Thompson Evans, Broken Alibi, Texas music artist George Navarro and Texas music star Jarrod Birmingham. Presale tickets are $12 each and day of the show they are $20 each.
- 6 p.m. — Rally With Ruby in downtown Cuero; enjoy food, drinks, music and family fun while selecting the fastest turkey to compete for the title of Turkey Capital of the World at Turkeyfest in October.
- 8:30 p.m. — Silvercloud at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive in Victoria
Monday
- 2-3 p.m. — Canvas Kids: Marbling Madness at Victoria Public Library; make all kinds of interesting designs using a few basic materials and a basic water marbling technique
- 6-7:30 p.m. — True Crime and Killers Book Club at Victoria Public Library
Tuesday
- 10-10:30 a.m. — Bilingual Story Time Live! at Victoria Public Library
- 4-6 p.m. — Family Fort Night at Victoria Public Library; as a team, build your own fort, and then use it to read books, do puzzles, watch a movie, or whatever you want.
Wednesday
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Family Story Time at Victoria Public Library
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Family Story time at Victoria Public Library
- 2-3 p.m. — Canvas Kids: Marbling Madness at Victoria Public Library
Thursday
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Family Story Time at Victoria Public Library
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Family Story time at Victoria Public Library
- 2-4 p.m. — Summer Fun Fest End Party: Foam Bubble Pit at Victoria Public Library
- 6-11:30 p.m. — Family Movie Night at Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622 in Goliad; “Jurassic World” starts at 7 p.m. and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” starts at 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.