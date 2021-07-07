Thursday
8:30 p.m.: Buddy Vargas at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
Noon-5 p.m.: “The Lanoues: Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together” at the Nave Museum, 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria
Friday
10-10:30 a.m. and 2-2:30 p.m.: Weekend Wind Down, kid-friendly yoga and meditation class at the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
6 p.m.: Screening of “Solipsism,” by Victoria filmmaker at the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
8 p.m.: Max Stalling with Southern Brave at Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
8:30 p.m.: The Clever Name Band at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive
Noon-5 p.m.: “The Lanoues: Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together” at the Nave Museum, 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria
Saturday
7:05 p.m.: Citizens Medical Center’s Strike Out Cancer Night at The Generals game at Riverside Stadium; first 300 to arrive get a free T-shirt
8:30 p.m.: Bri Bagwell and Matt Moeller at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive
8 p.m.: Pecos and the Rooftops at Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad
Noon-4 p.m.: “The Lanoues: Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together” at the Nave Museum, 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria
Sunday
Noon-4 p.m.: “The Lanoues: Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together” at the Nave Museum, 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria
Monday
2-3 p.m.: Canvas Kids: Color Blast at the Victoria Public Library, 302 N Main Street, Victoria, registration required
Tuesday
10-10:30 a.m.: Bilingual Story Time Live at the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main Street, Victoria
4-6 p.m.: Family Fort Night at the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main Street, Victoria
Wednesday
9:30-10 a.m. & 10:30-11 a.m.: Family Story Time at the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main Street, Victoria
2-3 p.m.: Canvas Kids: Color Blast at the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main Street, Victoria, registration required
6-7:30 p.m.: Unsolved: Murder Mystery Game Night at the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main Street
6:30 p.m. seating, 7 p.m. dinner: Reds, Whites and Blue Wine Dinner at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
