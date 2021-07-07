“Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together”

Artwork from the “Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together” exhibit at the Nave Museum.

Thursday

8:30 p.m.: Buddy Vargas at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria

Noon-5 p.m.: “The Lanoues: Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together” at the Nave Museum, 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria

Friday

10-10:30 a.m. and 2-2:30 p.m.: Weekend Wind Down, kid-friendly yoga and meditation class at the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

6 p.m.: Screening of “Solipsism,” by Victoria filmmaker at the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

8 p.m.: Max Stalling with Southern Brave at Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad

8:30 p.m.: The Clever Name Band at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive

Noon-5 p.m.: “The Lanoues: Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together” at the Nave Museum, 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria

Saturday

7:05 p.m.: Citizens Medical Center’s Strike Out Cancer Night at The Generals game at Riverside Stadium; first 300 to arrive get a free T-shirt

8:30 p.m.: Bri Bagwell and Matt Moeller at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive

8 p.m.: Pecos and the Rooftops at Schroeder Hall, 12516 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Goliad

Noon-4 p.m.: “The Lanoues: Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together” at the Nave Museum, 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria

Sunday

Noon-4 p.m.: “The Lanoues: Leaving the Past Behind and Moving Forward Together” at the Nave Museum, 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria

Monday

2-3 p.m.: Canvas Kids: Color Blast at the Victoria Public Library, 302 N Main Street, Victoria, registration required

Tuesday

10-10:30 a.m.: Bilingual Story Time Live at the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main Street, Victoria

4-6 p.m.: Family Fort Night at the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main Street, Victoria

Wednesday

9:30-10 a.m. & 10:30-11 a.m.: Family Story Time at the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main Street, Victoria

2-3 p.m.: Canvas Kids: Color Blast at the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main Street, Victoria, registration required

6-7:30 p.m.: Unsolved: Murder Mystery Game Night at the Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main Street

6:30 p.m. seating, 7 p.m. dinner: Reds, Whites and Blue Wine Dinner at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria

Elena Anita Watts is the features editor for the Victoria Advocate. She covers faith, arts, culture and entertainment, and she can be reached at 361-580-6585 or ewatts@vicad.com.

