THURSDAY
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Pre-K Power at Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Pre-K Power at Victoria Public Library
- 7:30 p.m. — Victoria Open Mic at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
FRIDAY
- 5:30-7 p.m. — Tainted Heart Band at the knoll at Turkeyfest in Cuero Municipal Park
- 6 p.m. — Stephanie Petrash-Ross at J Welch Farms Corn Maize, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-8:30 p.m. — Magnifico 7 at the pavilion at Turkeyfest in Cuero Municipal Park
- 7-10 p.m. — Girl’s Night Out Popcorn and a Movie at Faith Family Church, 2002 E. Mockingbird, Victoria
- 8:30 p.m. — The Hot Attacks at Aero Crafters
- 8:30-10 p.m. — Chad Cooke Band at the knoll at Turkeyfest
- 9 p.m.-midnight — All Request Piano at Moonshine Drinkery, 103 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
- 10:30 p.m.-midnight — Cory Morrow at the knoll at Turkeyfest
SATURDAY
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Victoria Farmers’ Market at Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot, 2805 N. Navarro, Victoria
- 10:30 a.m. — Great Gobbler Gallop at Turkeyfest, North Esplanade in downtown Cuero
- 11 a.m. — Turkeyfest Parade, North Esplanade in downtown Cuero
- 1-2:30 p.m. — Mitchell Crain Band at the pavilion at Turkeyfest
- 2:30-4 p.m. — April Hall Band at the knoll at Turkeyfest
- 3-4:30 p.m. — Justin Cooper Band at the pavilion at Turkeyfest
- 4:30-6 p.m. — Staudt Brothers at the knoll at Turkeyfest
- 6:30-8 p.m. — Kaitlin Butts at the knoll at Turkeyfest
- 8:30 p.m. — That Damn Band at Aero Crafters
- 8:30-10 p.m. — Shane Smith and the Saints at the knoll at Turkeyfest
- 10:30 p.m.-midnight — Eli Young Band at the knoll at Turkeyfest
SUNDAY
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Restoration House Ministries’ Enchilada Casserole Plate Fundraiser at Ventura’s Tamales, 3907 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 1-2:30 p.m. — Barditch Hippies at the pavilion at Turkeyfest
- 4-5:30 p.m. — Clever Name Band at the pavilion at Turkeyfest
TUESDAY
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Baby Time at Victoria Public Library
- 4:30-5:30 p.m. — Learning Lab — One Dog Canoe at Victoria Public Library
WEDNESDAY
- 9:30-10 a.m. — Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
- 10:30-11 a.m. — Toddler Time at Victoria Public Library
- 6-7 p.m. — VPL Talks with Emree Weaver at Victoria Public Library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.