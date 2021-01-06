If I had to give 2020 a rating, it would be “10 out of 10. Would not do again.” I think we can all agree that we are glad to officially have 2020 in our rearview mirror and that we are cautiously optimistic that 2021 will be better. I remember this time last year thinking things had to look up from 2019. Like I said, cautious optimism.
I know last year was hard for everyone. For many of us, it felt like we had lost control of our own lives. Some struggles we shared and some we faced without anyone else ever knowing. I know a lot of these struggles are still very real. A new year doesn’t just wipe the slate clean. But, to be completely honest, I think that is a good thing.
There was some good that came out of last year and, I hope, we can take that good and carry it forward. I think we all learned that there are lots of things more important than that tiny little computer we all carry around in our back pocket. Things like spending time with family, spending time outside, finding creative ways to stay active, making sure we stay connected to the people we care about. Perfect example, Jeb and I have family all over the country that we almost never get to see. Before this year, we all just exchanged texts or phone calls for Christmas. This year, however, we set up a family Zoom that spanned from California to Florida and was wonderful. It was loud and chaotic and pretty much like every other family get-together.
For me, a major bright spot in 2020 was spending four months at home with my husband. I’ve seen so many couples split up over the last year, and I can’t help but think about how lucky we are that we came out stronger on the other side. Spending so much time together helped us recognize our strengths and our weaknesses. Everyone knows that marriage is work, but what (in my humble opinion) a lot of people don’t realize is that you can’t just put in the work when things are rough. Last year taught us that when things are tough, work hard, and when things are good, work even harder. Never stop communicating, no matter how much you don’t want to, and never stop trying to find things to do together. Thanks to COVID, Jeb and I are now disc golf players. I mean, not very good ones, but we will take any chance we can get to play because it means we get to do something fun together.
Last year also taught us how important it is to work on staying healthy, both mentally and physically. We both turn 40 this year and that is kind of eye-opening. If we are lucky, we will get 40 more years together, but only if we put in the work now. I’m not saying run out and join a gym immediately, but definitely find something that works for you. Take long walks, throw a frisbee, pick up a set of free-weights. Your mind and body will thank you.
As I move into 2021, I have promised myself this year will be better. I don’t know about y'all, but too often I let myself use “2020” as an excuse to be lazy or complacent. Not this year. Things may never get back to “normal” but maybe that’s OK. Maybe this new normal will be better. So, let's all look forward to a better year.
