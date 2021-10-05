The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory Fall Festival is going virtual this year with a live auction and raffle drawing, according to a news release.
Live auction bidding will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and will end at 3 p.m. Sunday. Those interested in bidding can go to www.olvcathedral.org, click on the link to “Visit OLV Virtual Auction” and choose “Online Registration.”
Auction items include Astros and Cowboys sports memorabilia, a guided fishing trip, two winery tours, dinner with the Very Rev. Kirby Hlavaty and the Rev. Dalton Ervin; dinner with the Most Rev. Brendan Cahill; Jon Hart items; Our Lady of Victory School class art projects; handmade quilts by the OLV quilters, and various homemade items.
The Cathedral Center will also be open to view the auction items from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday; and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Raffle tickets are being sold at these times as well. The raffle drawing will be at 2 p.m. Sunday on Facebook Live. The funds raised by the fall festival auction will benefit the Cathedral and Our Lady of Victory School. For more information, visit www.olvcathedral.org or call 361-575-4741.
