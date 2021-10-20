St. Mary’s and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic churches will host their Harvest Bazaars on the same weekend in November so people can take advantage of both events while visiting downtown Victoria, according to a news release.
The bazaar at St. Mary’s will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the St. Mary’s Church Hall, 401 S. Liberty St. in Victoria. The church also will sell to-go homemade potato soup lunches for $8 each.
Our Lady of Lourdes’ bazaar will be 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 13 and 8:30-11 a.m. Nov. 14 at the Our Lady of Lourdes Church Hall, 105 N. William St. in Victoria. The church also will sell whole briskets at the bazaar, and the prices will vary depending on sizes. Five-pound pans of frozen dressing, which will feed 12-15 people, also will be available for pick-up for $30 each. The dressing must be ordered in advance, by Oct. 25, by calling Elaine Mayer at 361-575-5040 or Dorothy Boehm at 361-550-2038.
Both bazaars will feature handcrafted, quilted, crocheted and embroidered holiday items including place mats, table runners, quilts and decorations, among others. Cakes, cookies, breads, cinnamon rolls and other homemade goodies also will be available for purchase.
