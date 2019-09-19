The University of Houston-Victoria has partnered with the Victoria Film Society to bring the movie "Cesar Chavez" to downtown Victoria as part of Hispanic Heritage Month
The 2014 movie, directed by Diego Luna, will show at 7 p.m. Friday, in the empty lot next to the Junior League of Victoria building, 202 N. Main St., according to a news release from the Victoria Film Society.
It is a biography of the civil-rights activist and labor organizer Cesar Chavez, an American labor leader and Latino-American civil rights activist. Along with Dolores Huerta, he co-founded the National Farm Workers Association.
The film stars Michael Peña, America Ferrera, Rosario Dawson. It is rated PG-13. The total runtime is 1 hour and 42 minutes.
Admission is free. Games and activities will begin at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at sunset closer to 8 p.m. Friday.
Shuttles buses will leave the university campus at 6:30 p.m. to take students downtown.
Attendees can bring a lawn chair or blanket for the outdoor event. The film will move inside the Junior League Building in the event of rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.