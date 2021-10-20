Trunk or Treat
In 2018, Stephanie Keag, 34, and her daughter, Karlee Keag, 4, dressed as the genie “Shimmer,” walk around the parking lot of the Central Church of Christ during its annual Trunk-or-Treat Halloween event.

 Advocate file photo

Central Church of Christ will host a Trunk-or-Treat event from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church, 801 E. Airline Road in Victoria, according to a news release.

The free event will include food, candy, games, a petting zoo, bounce houses, and more. For more information, call 361-573-9134.

