The Charity Concert Series “Writers in the Round” with country music songwriters Aaron Barker Sr. and Allen Shamblin, which was planned for Sept. 26, has been postponed because of the pandemic.
“COVID exploded. Victoria has one of the highest rates around and less than 50% are vaccinated,” said Claud Jacobs, founder of the concert series. “Our audience is older and there is not a mask mandate. The entertainers, with what’s going on, were not comfortable with the setting inside without social distancing, so we’re rescheduling it for next year.”
The Charity Concert Series benefits Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, the Victoria Lions Club and Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
The Gary Morris Family and Friends Christmas Tour still is planned for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts. During his career, Morris has recorded five No. 1 and 16 “Top 10” singles including “Why Lady Why,” “The Love She Found in Me,” and “Baby Bye Bye,” according to garymorris.com. Furthermore, his rendition of “Wind Beneath My Wings” was named Song of the Year by the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music.
Jacobs and those involved with the concert series are already looking ahead to next year. The 2022 Charity Concert Series will include Riders in the Sky; Janie Fricke and Dion Pride; Texas Dance Halls and Last Calls with Darrell McCall, Tony Booth, Justin Trevino and Geronimo Trevino; and Jimmy Fortune, who was singer for the Statler Brothers before the group retired and he embarked on a solo career.
