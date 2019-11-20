Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St.
MUSIC
TubaChristmas
Presented by Victoria College at 7 p.m. Dec. 20
Panoramic Voices and the Invincible Czars
Presented by the Victoria Bach Festival at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. $20-$40.
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show
Presented by klean corp international and South Star Management at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6
Santa Land
Presented by Theatre Victoria from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 21
STORYTELLING
The Lighted Trail Family Christmas Special
Presented by stickonskins.com, Mac Haik and Townsquare Media at 7 p.m. Dec. 19
MOVIES
“The Royal Opera: Don Pasquale”
1 p.m. Sunday
DANCE
2nd annual Christmas Recital
Presented by Aubrie Shugart School of Dancing, 1 p.m. Dec. 7
“The Nutcracker”
Presented by the Victoria Ballet Theater Dec. 12-15
