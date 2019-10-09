Theater

Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St.

MUSIC

Crossroads String Concert

Presented by Victoria College, Nov. 18

TubaChristmas

Presented by Victoria College at 7 p.m. Dec. 20

The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show

Presented by klean corp international and South Star Management at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6

THEATER

“Over the River and Through the Woods”

Presented by Theatre Victoria Nov. 14-17.

MOVIES

“Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins”

Presented by the Victoria Film Society at 6 p.m. Tuesday

“Young Frankenstein”

Presented by Victoria in Motion at 7 p.m. Oct. 19, $10.

“The Royal Opera: Don Giovanni”

1 p.m. Nov. 3

“The Royal Opera: Don Pasquale”

1 p.m. Nov. 24

DANCE

Ennys Music School Recital: Country Barn Dance

3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 2

“The Nutcracker”

Presented by the Victoria Ballet Theater Dec. 12-15

