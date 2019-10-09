Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St.
MUSIC
Crossroads String Concert
Presented by Victoria College, Nov. 18
TubaChristmas
Presented by Victoria College at 7 p.m. Dec. 20
The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show
Presented by klean corp international and South Star Management at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6
THEATER
“Over the River and Through the Woods”
Presented by Theatre Victoria Nov. 14-17.
MOVIES
“Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins”
Presented by the Victoria Film Society at 6 p.m. Tuesday
“Young Frankenstein”
Presented by Victoria in Motion at 7 p.m. Oct. 19, $10.
“The Royal Opera: Don Giovanni”
1 p.m. Nov. 3
“The Royal Opera: Don Pasquale”
1 p.m. Nov. 24
DANCE
Ennys Music School Recital: Country Barn Dance
3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 2
“The Nutcracker”
Presented by the Victoria Ballet Theater Dec. 12-15
