Warning: If you have kids who still believe in Santa and also have an interest in reading the local newspaper, do not let them read this column.
Well, it finally happened this year. We were a family of three on Christmas for the first time ever. And, even though our daughter is 15, we insisted that Santa still delivered presents Christmas Eve.
So, for the first time in my life, I experienced what my parents went through every single Christmas.
For a little historical background, I was not a patient child. They may have put me to bed early, but I proceeded to get up at least once an hour for the next eight to 10 hours to see if Santa had come yet.
I also tended to recruit my younger brother in this endeavor. As an adult, I now realize that my parents had to set their alarms for approximately 4 a.m. in order to avoid detection. Steve and Cathy, my sincerest apologies.
I owe you many, many rum and cokes.
Luckily, we have a teenager who likes to sleep and by 11 p.m. was dead to the world. So, with the stealth of a herd of buffalo, we transported presents from our upstairs closet to our tree downstairs.
If she heard us, she at least had the courtesy to pretend she didn’t know what we were up to.
By Christmas morning, our Ghetto Mansion fitting Charlie Brown Christmas tree was stacked with presents and the magic of Christmas continued on.
I will admit one small stepparent guilty pleasure. When she asked us both on Christmas Eve if she could wake us up early because “that’s what kids do to parents on Christmas morning,” I may have directed her to her biological parent.
All that being said, we survived Christmas and New Year’s Eve with a teenager. I can’t honestly say, I am sad to see 2019 in the rearview mirror, but I can say that I am truly looking forward to 2020.
This year is all about fresh starts and moving forward.
Plus, I made everyone eat a generous helping of black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day, so hopefully, that will bring us a little extra luck.
Cheers to 2020.
