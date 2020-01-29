Children will view newborn babies through a nursery window at the Discovery Hospital. They will hastily find their way to the hospital in an ambulance equipped with a lighted digital map of Victoria on the center console.
On the fly, the children will grab cash from an ATM machine at CDM Bank. They will put on costumes and primp in front of a lighted vanity before taking the stage at the Playhouse Theater. They will read film on an X-ray machine at the Paws and Claws Vet Clinic. And they will construct walls by installing bricks in a building frame in the Construction Zone.
The grand unveiling of Play Town, the second phase of construction at the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent, will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
“We have a lot of kids who want to see what’s behind that black curtain, and they are excited to see it come down,” said Tiffany Corbell, executive director of the Children’s Discovery Museum. “It’s another day in the museum, but with 10 new exhibit areas for them to explore.”
The additional space will provide children with a world where their imaginations can run wild while their parents will find unique opportunities for teachable moments. The $450,000, 6,000-square-foot addition, not including the outdoor exhibits, was funded by individual and foundation donors. The science-focused Discovery Lab, phase one of the construction project, has filled the other half of the museum for about two years.
“All of the buildings inside Play Town are almost life-size. The new area is for the younger demographic with a lot of imaginative play,” Corbell said. “They are very big buildings with all the fun things for the kids to role-play in those areas.”
The small town inside the museum also includes the Golden Crescent Bakery, Neighborhood Market and Ranch House. And the existing but expanded Circus Tot exhibit was moved to the new area from the Discovery Lab. Outdoors, the Tot Yard for children ages 4 and younger, Construction Zone and Container Garden will entertain and educate the children.
“There are a lot of moving parts and manipulatives for the kids to interact with. We hope they get a new sense of being able to role-play and do what their parents do,” Corbell said. “They can interact with each other and socialize and learn how to be good community members here in our museum and have fun while doing it.”
Socialization is key, she continued.
“It’s always more fun when you can play with someone else or you can imagine with someone else, so these exhibits lead a lot of kids to come out of their shells more – getting them experience if they are an only child or not in school yet. This is a really neat place to bring little ones for those opportunities,” Corbell said. “Sharing is a big thing with these young ones, and learning to wait in line … this exposes them at a very early age.”
In addition to socialization, about half of the parents appreciate that the more they engage their children in the museum, the better the experiences will be, Corbell said.
“As a parent, you have a unique opportunity in the museum to watch your child naturally discover things and be able to be their teacher in that moment,” she said.
If Corbell’s daughter were to pick up a vegetable in the Neighborhood Market, she said she could ask her questions.
“What do you have? What color is that? What do you think that is called? How many should we buy today? Do you have money?” Corbell said. “Putting her in these real-world scenarios that are play is an opportunity for her to understand the world she is living in, develop vocabulary, understand the value of money.”
The museum offers experiences the children do not get elsewhere.
“When you go with your kids to the grocery store, you say ‘don’t touch that, don’t touch that,’” Corbell said. “Here, she can touch anything she wants in the grocery store because it’s made for her.”
Lauger Construction in Victoria built and painted the buildings inside the museum. Without exhibit builders in South Texas, the museum hired Heartland Scenic Studio in Omaha, Neb., to make the large exhibit pieces. In early January, representatives from the company traveled to Victoria and worked long hours for a week to install the pieces that bring the buildings to life. The pieces include the crane in the Construction Zone, the ATM machine in the bank and the ambulance outside the hospital.
“It’s Super Bowl Sunday, so my thought, as a mom, is that it’s a good way to spend your day getting your kids playing, getting some educational value out of a Sunday, and being able to sit down and watch the game,” Corbell said. “Hopefully, they are a little more calm from playing all day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.