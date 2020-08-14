The iconic Royer’s Round Top Café pies are for sale for the benefit of the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent.
“We were brainstorming, trying to come up with good ways to come up with money, and since Halepaska’s is going away, there are not as many great bakeries in the area,” said Liz Tise, executive director of the museum. “A couple of board members go to the antique festival every year (in Round Top), and they suggested Royer’s pies, and it turns out, it worked out.”
The museum has sold 199 pies so far, Tise said. Orders for the pies, which range from $32 to $34, can be placed through Aug. 27.
“The Junk Berry Pie is my favorite,” Tise said. “I’ve been to Royer’s, and it’s phenomenal. Anything with chocolate is good, too.”
The money raised will go toward supporting operations.
“We’re struggling with attendance down because of COVID,” Tise said. “We’re coming up with creative ways to keep the doors open.”
The board of directors is leaving “no rock unturned” to make sure the museum can power through the pandemic, said Tiffany Corbell with the museum’s fundraising committee in an email.
“We need our community’s support more than ever so that we can continue our focus on being an educational resource to families,” Corbell said. “Buy a pie for your neighbor, your child’s teacher, buy a pie for yourself. These times have been crazy, and it’s important to make ourselves and others smile. Like Mr. Rogers would want us to do, spread kindness and look for the helpers.”
Pies can be ordered at one.bidpal.net/cdmpies. The link also is available on the Children’s Discovery Museum Facebook page. Those who order pies can pick them up at the museum on Sept. 3 and 4.
“Buy them. They are absolutely worth it. They’re delicious,” Tise said. “Royer’s is a really cool place, a small mom-and-pop restaurant in Round Top, Texas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.