The Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent Gala, which has become a delicious curbside meal provided for pick-up because of the pandemic, will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16.
The theme of the Gala is "Party Animals." The meals will be picked up at the museum, 1205 Sam Houston Drive in Victoria, or they will be delivered to sponsors.
John Welder, owner of Alimento Catering, will prepare the meals, which will include a mixed green salad with strawberries, feta cheese and candied walnuts with a light vinaigrette; pork tenderloin sliders on a toasted bun with chipotle mayo; macaroni and cheese topped with bacon; and green beans with caramelized onions. A decadent chocolate mousse will be provided for dessert. Meal tickets are $50 each and can be purchased online at https://one.bidpal.net/cdmgala2021/welcome.
The silent auction will be set up at the museum the week before the Gala so people can look at the selections at their leisure. The silent auction online bidding will start Sept. 13 and end at 10 p.m. Sept. 16 Auction items include an offshore fishing trip, $500 gift card to Cotton Belles Boutique and Co., basket and gift card for a luxury picnic, hunting trip in Argentina, a vacation at a home in Port O'Connor, spa services and a huge wine basket, among others.
Tickets for the $1,500 Visa gift card are $25 each, and are available for purchase online. Only 150 tickets will be sold.
The money raised by the Gala will go toward bringing "amazing" exhibits to the museum, camp scholarships for children and museum operations, said Ashley Bures-Henderson, museum board member and Gala chair.
