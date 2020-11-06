The Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with the Aransas County Navigation District along with local nonprofit organizations and businesses to bring a lighted holiday experience to the circle area of the Rockport Beach from Nov. 29 to Jan.3, according to a news release. The display will be open to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 6 to 10 p.m. on weekends.
With uncertainty still with the pandemic, this is a drive-through light display that keeps guests safe and healthy in their cars. Fifteen organizations and a business are participating.
“We’ve had great involvement this first year and hope the display will grow and others will want to get involved in years to come,” said Sandy Jumper, Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce vice president of marketing and promotion.
As guests drive to the circle at the beach, they will see a “Christmas on the Beach Welcome Center.” It will be manned by volunteers handing out treats donated by Copano Bay RV Resort. The display will be closed Dec. 5 to make way for the Tropical Christmas Fireworks Display that evening.
Admission is free; however, donations are appreciated. The donations will be divided and contributed to the nonprofit organizations involved at the end of the season.
“We have had the lone lighted tree at the beach for years, but adding more to it just makes sense,” said Keith Barrett, Aransas County Navigation District harbor master.
For more information, contact the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, 319 Broadway, at Rockport Harbor, visit rockport-fulton.org or call 361-729-6445.
