Melbourn Motl, 18, a member of the Victoria Ballet Theatre company, will bring Cinderella to life in the classic rags to romance and riches fairy tale ballet “Cinderella” on Saturday and Sunday at Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
“I have just always loved Disney and princesses, and this being my last year, being the lead role is something really special for me,” Motl said. “I’m not going to continue dancing when I go to college. It’s really fulfilling to think about being the princess I’ve always wanted and aspired to be.”
Motl, of Port Lavaca, most enjoys Act 2 when she sheds her rags and makes her entrance in a fancy tutu. In general, Acts 2 and 3 are her favorites because she gets to dance with the prince.
“I have a great love for dance, so thinking about getting to perform the show with everyone who has worked so hard and dance with friends – I love it so much,” Motl said. “It makes me so happy, even if I wasn’t Cinderella.”
Brenda Tally, artistic director for Victoria Ballet Theatre, described Motl as a beautiful actress.
“She is really endearing and sincere, and the audience enjoys watching her as the story unfolds,” Tally said. “She is a beautiful dancer, of course, but her acting skills are really fantastic, and she brings a lot of dimension to the character.”
Madison High, another graduating senior in the company, will dance as the Fairy Godmother.
“She is a very strong dancer, gorgeous. She really commands the stage the way the Fairy Godmother should,” Tally said. “It’s a difficult role, and she’s taken it on with a lot of energy.”
In all, 42 company members, four male guest artists and two young boys from the community who play character roles have been practicing since the beginning of January.
Rupert Edwards, of Houston, and formerly of the Houston Ballet, will dance as the prince while the other guest artists will dance as his friends in the ballet. They include James Vargas, of Corpus Christi; James Klump, of Louisiana; and Jonathan Carter, of Florida.
Tally expressed her excitement about having Edwards back. He played the prince in “Swan Lake” last year.
“He is beautiful onstage, and also a really good match for Melbourn. They dance well together,” Tally said. “He is a very technically skilled dancer and really pulls the audience into the story.”
In productions such as “Cinderella,” the professional dancers work closely with the students.
“We are really lucky to have very talented artists who are also generous in spirit in how they work with students and give a lot of themselves,” Tally said. “In a way, they are playing a teaching role as well as setting a great example. They give the kids insight into what a professional career might look like.”
Overall, Tally said, the traditional classical ballet’s beautiful choreography created by Susan Trevino, the stellar dancers and the visually stunning costumes and sets make it a special event for all ages. Her favorite scene is the grand waltz in the ballroom because the audience sees all of the characters and the music is memorable. Additionally, the ballet is comedic with Gabriela Garza, Kyleigh Douglas and Gracie Guerra playing the stepsisters and the stepmother.
“It has the tutus and the glitz and the glamour, but it’s also a great fairy tale with great comedy and storytelling,” Tally said.
Tally said the comedic aspects of the “fun and magical” ballet are equal to the romantic ones.
Motl plans to study animal science at Texas A&M University. While she does not plan to study dance in college, she does plan to find a place to continue dancing.
“I’ve been dancing since I was 2. I’ve been doing it for so long that it’s not something I can just drop all of a sudden,” she said. “I feel like my last show with the Victoria Ballet Theatre is my own kind of grand finale, kind of like my big finish to my senior year.”
