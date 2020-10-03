As Gary Davis sees it, 1973 was the year things took a turn for the worse.
That was the year Corvette transitioned from chrome bumpers to plastic. The front bumper went first, followed by the back bumper in 1974.
But the bumpers on Davis's 1972 Corvette Stingray are still chrome, and they gleamed in the sunlight on Saturday.
"I bought this from a friend who was getting a heart transplant," Davis said. "I got the better end of the deal."
Davis's Corvette, painted War Bonnet Yellow, with pop-out back windows and a T-top roof, was one of about 250 retro and custom vehicles on display at the 10th annual Hot Rod Riot, a car show hosted by Victoria auto shop South Texas Performance.
The show was originally scheduled for May but postponed because of the pandemic. Jennifer and Darrell Heibel, the co-owners of South Texas Performance, decided to expand the event into "one big shindig," as Jennifer put it, featuring a flea market, food trucks and live music.
A massive crowd turned out for the event, which was held in a lot owned by the Heibels just north of Coleto Creek Reservoir, and the array of vehicles on display, which included muscle cars, rat rods and jacked-up trucks, did not disappoint.
"What comes to our show is pretty different stuff than you don’t see around town, and everything’s welcome," Jennifer said.
Arthur Mueller's 1969 Plymouth Road Runner sat at the center of the field, its cartoon-bird decals proudly displayed by the silver letters on the doors.
Mueller, a Victoria resident, bought the car in 1972. He used to race it at Six Flags Dragway, a drag strip founded at the Aloe Army Air Field by a group of Victoria racers who called themselves the "Rod Benders."
The strip, which now sits off the west end of Loop 463, hosted races sanctioned by the National Hot Rod Association in the '60s and '70s. Mueller, at the wheel of his Road Runner, was among the competitors, driving 11-second quarter-miles and pushing the car to its limit.
"I abused it and misused it and hot-rodded it," Mueller said.
For decades, the Plymouth sat in Mueller's garage, but in 2006 he started restoring it, driving all the way to North Carolina to pick up a hollowed-out body he stripped for parts. He painstakingly replaced the floor of the trunk and the A-pillar joints by the doors.
"The idea is you want to get as (close to) original factory types as you can," Mueller said.
Mueller estimates he has put $55,000 into the car, and it shows. At the Hot Rod Riot, the Road Runner gleamed like it was fresh off the factory floor. The three base coats and three clear coats of paint he applied, along with diligent washing and waxing, probably helped too.
While Mueller enjoys taking his Plymouth for country drives, Armando Basaldun's 1969 Chevy Camaro has only 300 miles on it. He prefers to save the car, which he purchased five years ago, almost exclusively for shows.
Basaldun kept the hood popped and placed a foot-long model Camaro, painted the same shade of orange and with matching houndstooth-patterned seats, on top of the engine. An even smaller version — a Hot Wheels toy Camaro — sat inside the car, by the gearshift.
"I bring it out for people to enjoy what it was back in the day," said Basaldun, of Victoria.
On Saturday, one show attendee whose father used to drive a Camaro, before her uncle sold it off, burst into tears when she saw Basaldun's car, he said. Her husband warned Basaldun she might drive away with the Camaro if he left the keys in the ignition.
To Davis, the owner of the Stingray, those moments of connection are part of what fuels his obsession with cars.
"You get into car culture, you get to know people," he said.
His longtime friend Brian Krigar, of Dayton, a fellow car fanatic, agreed.
"You won't remember their name, but you'll remember their car," Krigar said.
