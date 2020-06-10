I wish I could say that every weekend of my life is super exciting and full of new adventures, but the reality is that most weekends are spent doing all the adulty things I didn’t get a chance to do during the week.
Laundry, house cleaning, grocery shopping…and with any luck a few adult beverages with my husband in the backyard while we throw something yummy on the grill.
So that’s just life, right? Some things just have to be done not matter how mundane they are.
This past weekend, however, was not one of those weekends. I mean, to a certain degree it was, but it definitely leaned more toward the adventure side of things than a lot of weekends have over the last few months.
First off, we went out for coffee on Saturday morning. I know, exciting stuff. But honestly, it really was. Jeb and I are extreme coffee drinkers and used to often get up early(ish) on the weekend and walk to Liberty Coffee Haus. I asked the other day why we never do that anymore and he reminded me that we now have a teenager and are so exhausted by the weekend that we don’t have the energy to get up early. He makes a valid point. I did go to bed at 9:30 Friday night. Nonetheless, we were up and enjoying a delicious cup of coffee at one of our favorite coffee spots. No kid, no dogs, no distractions.
After a few errands and some lunch, we did something that I had really been looking forward to. Kayaking. I have been desperate to get out of the house and just do something and it seems like every weekend something comes up and kills my plans.
This past Saturday the stars finally aligned, and Jeb and I were able to hit the river thanks to Flow Paddle Co. Neither of us had kayaked in years, so we were both a little curious as to how this would go.
Turns out, kayaking is mostly just floating. Occasionally you have to paddle over to the other person to grab a drink out of the cooler, but that’s pretty much the extent of it.
Owner Ashley Magee has done a fantastic job of bringing much needed water entertainment back to our park. The whole trip took right at two hours and the awesome guys at Flow Paddle Co. dropped us off and picked us back up. It’s easy, fun and, honestly, we can’t wait to do it again.
So finally, after our day of big adventures, we did one more thing we haven’t done in many months. We went out. After dinner. Like the young people do. I’m not joking.
Thanks to coronavirus, our after-dinner entertainment has been limited to HGTV. Now that bars are back open, we couldn’t resist strolling down to Moonshine after dinner for a few drinks. They have done such a great job with their social distancing and hand-sanitizing stations that we were able to just relax and enjoy ourselves.
Like I said, it isn’t every weekend that we have the chance to kind of let loose and relax. Most of time they are as busy as any other day. But, when the opportunity does arise, we do our best to take advantage. Support local businesses, try something new, and make as many memories as we can.
