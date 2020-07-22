My dad: “You need to find something to write about other than kayaking.”
Also my dad after we go kayaking: “So, are you going to write about our trip?”
What can I say? Life is a little repetitive right now. There are only so many things we can do, so many places we can eat, and so many movies we can watch on Netflix. And that’s OK.
I don’t mind staying home and doing my part to slow the spread. I don’t mind having friends stop by in the evenings so we can spread out our chairs in the backyard and have a few margaritas or having lunch in the park with my hubby. Honestly, because I get to see people so rarely, it has really made me appreciate the times when I do.
We have tried to be super careful with my parents because, well, they are our old people and we don’t want them sick, but we also wanted to do something for my mom’s birthday.
I knew already that Ashley and her family at Flo Paddle Co. were super careful when it came to hygiene, so we took them and their friends kayaking. It was the perfect social distancing birthday. Everyone had a blast and easily stayed 6 feet apart.
We only had two over-boards and lost one pair of sunglasses. If you know our crew then you know that is “disaster level: low.” Success.
Let’s see, what else…oh, I’ve also learned that if you have friends who are great cooks, try to get invited to dinner at their house. It’s easy to social distance and it’s also kind of like going out to eat. Shout out to Katy Connally.
But, if you don’t have friends who are willing to feed you for the low, low price of a bottle of wine, you should try Grumpy’s Meatzzeria. It is a new place on Sam Houston right down from Tejanita. Jeb and I tried it for lunch the other day and will definitely be adding it to our list. The food was great, the menu had lots of different, unique options and the service was top notch.
Other Rona entertainment includes comet spotting, space station watching, and sitting in your car watching people almost walk into H-E-B then run back to their car for a mask.
Yep, this is the world we are living in.
Like I’ve said before, it won’t last forever. There will come a day when we can jump in the car without our Covid checklist: mask, hand sanitizer, hazmat suit.
For now, we are all just muddling through and trying to make the best of it, right?
