Zoo Boo

Danielle and Leighton Burton collect a bag of treats at the Texas Zoo’s Zoo Boo in 2017. “They were excited to come to the zoo,” mother, Erin Solis said.

 Advocate File photo

The Crossroads will offer a ghoulishly grand array of ways for families to make spooky but safe Halloween memories in the Crossroads.

Cultural events with a thrilling twist include the Victoria Symphony Orchestra’s Symphonic Spooktacular, a Literary Haunted House at Texian Books, and Calavera Mask-Coloring for Dia de los Muertos at the Victoria Public Library.

A witch’s cauldron is boiling over with offerings for traditional Halloween and fall fun in the Crossroads. A few bubbles in the brew include Trunk or Treat hosted by the Southside Community Coalition, Zoo Boo at the Texas Zoo and the Fall Pumpkin Patch at Outlaw Pass.

Victoria Symphony Orchestra’s Symphonic Spooktacular

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Victoria Fine Arts Center

Children and adults alike are encouraged to get into the Halloween spirit by wearing costumes to the Victoria Symphony Orchestra’s Symphonic Spooktacular. Members of the orchestra will pluck and graze their instrument strings, blow their horns and bang their drums in full costume at the event that has been a Victoria family tradition for more than 20 years. This year, the theme of the hour-long concert is “Con Brio,” which means “with fire.” Appropriately, a fire performer and stilt walker will light up the stage along with dancers from the Victoria Ballet Theatre. Tickets are $5 for students and children, and $7 for adults online and at the door.

Literary Haunted House

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Texian Books, 408 W. Forrest St.

Crossroads residents can put those costumes to good use again at the Literary Haunted House at Texian Books in downtown Victoria. The kid-friendly haunted house will be in the garage apartment area located behind the bookstore.

In splashes of light provided by a strobe light, they will encounter bookstore employees and recruits dressed as characters from horror and thriller novels. Old standbys like Freddy Krueger will be supplanted by Pennywise the Clown from “It” and the creepy twins from “The Shining,” all characters from Stephen King novels.

They will find their way to the bookstore where friendly faces, pizza, candy and other refreshments will greet them. The guest who names the most characters in the haunted house along with the books to which they belong will win a Texian gift card. And the child with the best costume also will win credit in the bookstore.

Southside Community Coalition Trunk or Treat

4-6 p.m. Sunday, F.W. Gross Parking Lot

The Southside Community Coalition will host its first Trunk or Treat event in the parking lot of F.W. Gross School. Cars will park and pop their candy-laden trunks decked out in Halloween décor. DJ Joey Sandoval will spin his web of tunes while children collect treats and partake in games and other activities provided at the various stops.

“The point of this is to breathe life into that area. It’s a welcoming neighborhood and a safe place for kids to have fun,” said Justin Urbano, president of the coalition established about one year ago. “Last year, there were absolutely no kids trick-or-treating in the neighborhood.”

Face-painting and a costume contest also are part of the plan for the fun-filled end to the weekend.

Fall Pumpkin Patch

4-7:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Sunday; Outlaw Pass, 78 Tate Road

The Fall Pumpkin Patch will flourish all weekend at Outlaw Pass. Children can purchase their favorite pumpkin in the patch and proceed to paint its rind. They can climb up a giant tractor tire and jump into piles of soft, billowy hay on either side. And they can paint monster rocks and paste decorations to them.

A rustic pickup truck and old tractor will provide ideal fall backdrops for parents wanting the create photo memories for their families. And the center already is a virtual cornucopia of fun for children with miniature golf, go-karts, a rock-climbing wall and 35 “brand new” video games. And then there’s pizza.

The 35th Annual Zoo Boo

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 110 Memorial Drive

The 35th annual Zoo Boo will see a steady stream of smiling children in disguise. They will play games and collect candy from booths set up by local businesses. And the zoo will provide ladder toss and corn hole games.

Children can purchase small pumpkins for painting for $3. Raffle tickets for a chance to win a Family Pack Pass will cost $1. A decorated patch on the zoo grounds will provide a free fall backdrop for photos with some of the zoo’s animal ambassadors.

Costumes will be sized up at 12:15 p.m. both days in contests for two groups, ages 7 and younger and ages 8 to 18. The winners will leave with a prize from the zoo gift shop and the highly coveted right to brag.

Calavera Mask-Making

4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 31, Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St.

On Halloween, the Victoria Public Library will host a Calavera mask-coloring event in the afternoon. Decorating skull masks will provide a creative escape for children and adults in preparation for the Dia de los Muertos block party in downtown Victoria on Nov. 2. Dia de Los Muertos is a day for remembering the departed to help them on their spiritual journeys.

Here are some more events in the region for families to enjoy:

Goliad County

Goliad

  • WHAT:
  • 29th Annual Scare on the Square
  • WHEN:
    • 6-9 p.m. Saturday
  • WHERE:
    • Downtown Goliad

    Calhoun County

    Port O’Connor

  • WHAT
  • : Trunk or Treat
  • WHEN:
    • 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday
  • WHERE:
    • King Fisher Beach

    Seadrift

  • WHAT
  • : Castaway Youth Charities Pumpkin Patch
  • WHEN
    • : 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday
  • WHERE

    • :

    • Castaway Youth Charities Lodge, 109 Austin Ave.

    Port Lavaca

  • WHAT:
  • Halloween Brewhaha Costume Party
  • WHEN
    • : 8 p.m. Saturday
  • WHERE
    • : O’Neil and Sons Brewing Co., 206 S. Commerce St.

    Long Mott

  • WHAT:
  • Haunted Luau

    • WHEN:

    • Noon-6 p.m. Saturday
  • WHERE
    • : 5880 SH 185 N.

    Indianola

  • WHAT:
  • Indianola Fishing Marina Halloween Party
  • WHEN
    • : 6-11 p.m. Saturday
  • WHERE
    • : Indianola Fishing Marina, 8 Bell St., Port Lavaca

    Lavaca County

    Hallettsville

  • WHAT:
  • Hallet Oak Gallery Haunted Tunnel
  • WHEN
    • : 5-9 p.m. Oct. 31
  • WHERE
    • : Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St.

    Shiner

  • WHAT:
  • Pumpkin Patch and Trick or Treat Down Main Street
  • WHEN
    • : 2-6 p.m. Saturday
  • WHERE
    • : Smile Time Studio, 105 E. Seventh St.

    Moulton

  • WHAT:
  • Haunted Trail at Rocky Creek Maze
  • WHEN
    • : 5-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday
  • WHERE
    • : Rocky Creek Maze, 784 County Road 251

    Jackson County

    Edna

  • WHAT:
  • Brackenridge Recreation Center Spooktacular Trail and Carnival
  • WHEN
    • : 6-10 p.m. Saturday
  • WHERE
    • : Texana Park and Campground

    DeWitt County

    Cuero

    WHAT:

    • HOWL-O-Ween Pet Parade
  • WHEN
    • : 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday
  • WHERE
    • : Downtown Cuero Main Street
  • WHAT:
  • Pumpkin Patch
  • WHEN
    • : 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; Oct. 28-31
  • WHERE
    • : DeWitt County Courthouse, 307 N. Gonzales St.
  • WHAT:
  • Partners Chevrolet Buick GMC Fall Festival
  • WHEN
    • : 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
  • WHERE
    • : Partners Chevrolet Buick GMC, 1409 E. Broadway St.

    Wharton County

    El Campo

  • WHAT:
  • St. Philip Catholic School Halloween Carnival
  • WHEN
    • : 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
  • WHERE
    • : St. Philip Catholic School, 1458 County Road 406
  • WHAT:
  • Halloween Kid Paint Party
  • WHEN
    • : 6-8 p.m. Friday
  • WHERE
    • : The Workshop, 115 N. Washington St., El Campo

    For more ideas of where to go to celebrate Halloween, go to Discover361.com.

    Elena Anita Watts covers arts, culture and entertainment for the Victoria Advocate. 

    You must be logged in to react.
    Click any reaction to login.
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0

    Tags

    Recommended for you

    (0) comments

    Welcome to the discussion.

    Transparency. Your full name is required.
    Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
    PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
    Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
    Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
    Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
    Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
    Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
    Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

    Post a comment
    Stop watching this discussion.

    Thank you for Reading!

    Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

    Sign Up
    Log In

    To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.