The Crossroads Country Opry will host a show featuring headliner Bobby Flores at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the VFW Post 4146, 2001 Lova Drive
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and sausage with all the trimmings will be available for $7 per plate. Concert tickets will be $8 each, and admission for children under the age of 10 will be free.
“Bobby Flores is in the Texas Western Swing Hall of Fame and he’s a Grammy Award winner,” said John Sullivan, founder and president of the Crossroads Country Opry.
The Crossroads Country Opry is in its 10th year. The last show was held in March because of the pandemic. Going forward, a show will be held every second Tuesday of the month.
“We’re having it again because they loosened up limitations for the VFW Hall,” Sullivan said. “It’s entertainment for all ages — good live country and gospel music. It’s a family-oriented event.”
