Crossroads residents can find at least two entertaining ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve surrounded by friends and family.
Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve Dinner and Party in Victoria
Rock step back with left foot. Step forward with left foot. Rock step forward with right foot. Step back with right foot. Swing arms wildly.
On Jan. 1, 2020, a century will have passed since the era that ushered in a radical generation of flappers and the festive Charleston, one of the first dances done alone.
In celebration of the culture synonymous with “The Great Gatsby,” Aero Crafters will help Crossroads residents ring in 2020 with a Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve Dinner and Party on Dec. 31.
A buffet-style dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The menu will include prime rib with au jus, deviled eggs, Waldorf salad, cabbage au gratin, roasted herbed potatoes and assorted desserts. The $40 advance tickets also will include a souvenir glass and champagne toast. Tickets for dinner at the door will be $50 each.
Party favors, door prizes, a photo backdrop and decorations will spice up the ‘20s scene and a countdown will make the new year official.
For $5, guests can attend the party without dinner and take advantage of drink specials.
The Hot Attacks, a longtime popular Crossroads band, will help hold onto tradition while welcoming what lies ahead. The group, whose influences include blues greats of the ’20s, will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.
“The Hot Attacks cover blues styles from Chicago to the Gulf Coast – performing tunes so old you’ll think they’re new,” according to the groups’ website.
Guests are encouraged to dress the part, but wardrobe checks are not part of the program, said Fe Vela, the marketing strategist for the gastro pub and beer garden.
Women can break out the long strands of pearls and hit antique stores for cloche hats, feather boas and cigarette holders.
And they can get creative. While the women were bobbing their hair, lowering their waistlines and raising their hemlines in the ’20s, they also began voting with the ratification of the 19th Amendment. They can add buttons, ribbons and sashes in purple, green and gold, the colors of the woman suffrage movement in America, to their costumes. Or they can prominently display their driver’s licenses because many women gained newfound freedom behind the wheel with the advent of automobile assembly lines.
Men can hold up their pants with suspenders and throw on vests and newsboy caps. They can don boater hats, bowties and cap-toe oxfords, or they can throw scarves around their necks and carry pocket watches and canes.
“They can dress for the 1920s or the 2020s,” Vela said.
New Year’s Eve Bash by the Bay in Port Lavaca
Loud country music will have Crossroads residents line dancing when they are not scooting around the dance floor at the second ever New Year’s Eve Bash by the Bay in Port Lavaca. Country musician Hunter Riley, of Odessa, will help ring in the new year from 7 p.m. to 12:05 a.m. at the Bauer Community Center.
“Hunter is an up and coming country artist who played before at the Calhoun County Fair,” said Tania French with the Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce, the event sponsor. “They loved him and asked us to bring him back for another event.”
Riley mixes it up with popular covers and original songs such as “Burn You Out” and “Sunshade Tan.” The covers range from Brooks N Dunn’s “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” to Tim McGraw’s “Real Good Man.” The $25 tickets also include a champagne toast at midnight. Reserved tables of eight are $275 in advance only.
Guests can bring their own liquor and snacks, and they can purchase setups and beer. Outside beer and wine are not allowed.
Some of the guests also will bring batches of their best black-eyed peas for a contest. Members of the audience will sample the offerings and cast their votes. About 10 competed last year, so they will be vying to beat the reigning champ this year, French said. About 250 people attended the first bash.
“Last year, we found there was nothing to do in Port Lavaca on New Year’s Eve, so to keep people close to home, this is what we decided to do,” French said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.