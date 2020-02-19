Lillian Kaiser, 93, approached Ruth Hahn, 91, just before the Crossroads Troubadours began playing an hourlong set at Greatwood Homes of Victoria, an assisted living facility.
“I’m past 18,” Kaiser joked as she daintily lifted her cocktail and the evening kicked off with the old Hank Williams tune, “Take These Chains from my Heart.”
Kaiser likes to tap her toes and enjoy a mixed drink because dancing the way she used to with Ollie Kaiser, her second husband of 24 years who is now deceased, makes her dizzy.
“We danced every Saturday night,” she said.
Hahn, who danced all her life, said the performance by the Troubadours gives them something to look forward to.
“The waltz, the two-step, you name something, we done it,” Hahn said about dancing with her husband who also is now deceased. “I’m slowing down, and I hate to admit it.”
The Crossroads Troubadours formed in 2018 when Carlos Salas, Frank Flores and Johnnie Martin decided they wanted to pay homage to the people who came before them. They began playing for senior citizens at nursing homes and assisted living facilities once each month, and other musicians, including Mike DiSanto and James Zamora, soon joined them. The band was born.
“It lifts their spirits, the way they dance in their chairs. When they can’t get up to dance, they are in their chairs smiling with joy and foot-tapping,” said Linda Wright, life enrichment director at the home. “I like that they mingle, there is joy in mingling. And I like the way it cheers them up and brings out the best in them. They could be down that afternoon but when it comes down to the music, they are humming or singing along with them and some enjoy dancing.”
Salas said that all of the musicians would have come to the conclusion that they did not have time to be in a band if the main goal were simply to perform gigs. However, with the senior citizen community as their motivation, they all found the time.
Some of the homes where the Troubadours play have mentioned that they have budgets to pay the band. However, the musicians are not interested in compensation outside the fulfillment they get by playing for their special audience.
“They are sweet, kind guys,” said Jan McPheeters, sales and marketing director for the home. “They all work and donate their time to come play.”
LaVon Schmidt, 89, has lived at Greatwood for more than two years.
“I danced to this kind of country-and-western music for 20 years,” Schmidt said of the Troubadours’ playing. “It makes me want to move. I can’t sit still.”
Schmidt was married to each of her husbands, who have both since died, for 34 years. When she and her second husband, Weldon Schmidt, walked into the dance hall, they would say, “Here comes the dancing man,” Schmidt said.
“He was a great dancer,” she continued.
Schmidt did not learn to dance until she was age 54. Her favorite dance is the waltz.
“I really enjoy playing at the nursing homes more than the bigger gigs,” Salas said. “Maybe it’s because when we play at nursing homes the people get so emotional sometimes. My wife said a woman started crying because it reminded her of dancing with her husband and brought back such good memories. They are so grateful we showed up and played, and I find a lot of enjoyment in that.”
A few songs into the evening, “I Hear That Train A-Comin” met with cheers and applause. Frank Flores sang the opening of “Folsom Prison Blues” in a low voice that sounded similar to Johnny Cash who made the song famous.
“It absolutely makes me feel so good to see that it takes them back in time to the joy of the good old days,” Wright said. “Seeing the joy and energy is amazing.”
Someone who heard the Troubadours playing at one of the homes hired them to play a private party, and they have since performed at Bootfest and other community events. The band is scheduled to perform at the Victoria Livestock Show from 8 p.m. to midnight Thursday.
“They are just so good with their sound and music selection,” said Sharon Andress, executive director of the home. “When you hear the residents hooting and hollering you know they are having a good time.”
