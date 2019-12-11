Joyful Christmas experiences shared with family and friends become memories that often live with people until they are old and gray.
On Friday and Saturday, Cuero will help Crossroads residents, especially the children, make some of those precious memories at the seventh annual Christmas in Downtown.
Residents also will have an opportunity to check off those still-needed gifts on their lists at ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, a late-night shopping event from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in downtown Cuero.
“The thing that is important to us is our small town, our historic main street district,” said Sandra Osman, the director of the Main Street Program. “And yet at Christmas, we open it up and invite visitors from all over to explore and appreciate what downtown Cuero has to offer.”
During Christmas in Downtown, the ice skating rink will give South Texans the northern experience of gliding on slim metal blades – even when temperatures are above freezing. The wet, non-ice surface fits together like pieces of a giant, slippery puzzle inside the rink.
Other traditional attractions will include the old-fashioned carousel and horse-drawn carriage rides. A rock-climbing wall will give attendees an opportunity to burn off the holiday sweets, while a trackless train will provide leisurely rides for children and adults through Art Alley where murals were painted on walls earlier this year.
“They will experience a vintage and traditional Christmas with family and friends,” Osman said. “Everything is decorated for Christmas. Everything is geared toward the holiday spirit.”
Attendees can capture moments with Santa Claus for free with their own cameras or cellphones. From 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum will steer in a real longhorn for photo opportunities with authentic Texan flair. Characters including Rudolph, Elf on a Shelf, and Olaf and Elsa from “Frozen” will be roaming the event for even more photo ops.
“The children meet the characters, talk to them and take pictures with them,” said Caroline Hawes, the finance director for the city of Cuero, the chairwoman for the Main Street Program promotions committeeand co-owner of Crafty Chics. “I’ve dressed up as Olaf a couple of times, and the look on the children’s faces – some can’t even talk when I walk up to them. They are in such awe.”
Weather permitting, the almost three-story Snowzilla slide will offer a bouncy plunge for the first time this year. Also new to the event are carnival games. Local nonprofit groups will operate booths with games, including bank-a-ball, the milk bottle throw and high striker. Carriages, Camels and Critters of San Antonio will provide a mobile menagerie for petting and feeding this year, too.
Free crafting will be available for children at a pop-up store from noon to 4 p.m. on Main Street.
“The children will make a gingerbread man, and the event will give parents an opportunity to sit down and rest while the kids are busy doing a craft,” Hawes said. “The kids will have a lot to take home – small prizes at the carnival games, coloring books and stickers from Santa, and a gingerbread man.”
The Christmas market under the pavilion will sell mostly handcrafted holiday items, and five food trucks will sell sweets and meals. Festively decorated downtown shops will stay open and host holiday sales during the event.
On Friday evening, local musicians will entertain. On Saturday, Victorian carolers will stroll around and take the stage during the day, and DJ Tony and the Mix will spin tunes from 7 to 10 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are needed to take advantage of the attractions. Sheets of 10 tickets can be purchased for $10 each at the ticket booth located next to the 30-foot Christmas tree during the event. For those ages 6 and older, unlimited skating for the entire day will cost 10 tickets, while those ages 6 and younger can skate for an hour for five tickets. Horse and carriage rides will run five tickets, and the carousel will be two tickets.
Attendees also can purchase a $20 wristband that will give them access to all of the attractions except the carnival games, ice-skating rink and horse-drawn carriage rides from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
When the weather is nice, the event, hosted by the Cuero Main Street Program and the city of Cuero, typically attracts 8,000 to 10,000 people over the course of both days, Osman said.
Thursday, shops will stay open until 8 p.m. for ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas in downtown Cuero. This is the first year the Main Street Program and Cuero Chamber of Commerce will host the event.
“The streets will be closed, so you can stroll and enjoy downtown under the lights,” Osman said. “It’s a good time to get your holiday shopping done.”
About a dozen shops will participate. Libations, live music by Neal Tolbert, unique merchandise and sales will make for an out-of-the-ordinary holiday shopping experience.
Located on Esplanade, Wagners and Grams Attic, which carries gifts for men and women, will participate. A shop relatively new to the area, 1.3.o Boutique and Décor, will stay open late with merchandise ranging from home goods and holiday decorations to clothing and jewelry. Also new, Primrose Cottage Boutique, with Maison Chic Bridal located inside, will sell ladies’ clothing and jewelry, children’s clothing and other merchandise in its freshly renovated Main Street building. Dining will be available at Main Street Kaffee Haus and Deli. And La Bella Tavola will offer late-night dining on Esplanade.
“We truly appreciate all the hard work of the city employees and the participation of the community that makes this a wonderful family time,” Osman said. “That’s what it takes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.