Two highly vetted and trained turkeys will race in the second leg of the Great Gobbler Gallop at the 49th Annual Cuero Turkeyfest at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9 on Esplanade Street in downtown Cuero.
Race turkey Ruby Begonia, Cuero’s pride and joy, will face off against Paycheck, the turkey from Worthington, Minn., who won the first leg of the race by 23 seconds in Paycheck’s hometown earlier this month. The two race scores will be combined to determine the winning bird, thereby anointing one of the towns as the year's reigning “Turkey Capital of the World.”
“Ruby is not far behind, and anything can happen. It’s not over until October,” said Brenda Martin, president of Turkeyfest. “Paycheck is not used to our Texas heat, and our Esplanade is wider (than the street in Worthington).”
Ruby Begonia’s race team includes James Rath, captain; Angie Cuellar, coach; Tifani Hilburn, handler; and Brady Boehl, handler. As captain, Rath sets the bird down at the beginning of the race while the two handlers position themselves slightly behind on either side. They use big hats to shield the turkey’s eyes so the bird stays focused rather than looking around, and they hit the ground around it with paddles to keep the bird moving forward. Members of the race team are penalized if they touch their race turkey. The coach brings up the rear and keeps the teammates apprised of Paycheck’s whereabouts.
In their approaches to racing, Ruby Begonia and Paycheck are vastly different birds this year. The Cuero bird was selected for her maturity and cooperative nature while the Worthington bird was selected for his “lightning” and “freaky” fast speed.
“We wanted a bird that would not be wild and veer off,” Cuellar said. “We want her to be fast but also steady so she’ll go down the street and not off into the crowd. Worthington has a freaky fast bird, but he’s not very predictable, and we’re hoping he takes flight either in the opposite direction or into the crowd.”
Paycheck’s race team includes Terri Odell, captain; Doug Tate, coach; Kelly Eggers, handler; and Genny McCuen, handler. Tate said their race turkey gets daily massages to keep him limber, loose and ready to run. He also dines on a highly specialized, clean diet full of nutrients to make him “the bird to beat.” Furthermore, the race team conducts daily speed checks and strength training at a secret, state-of-the-art training facility.
“The training facility is in a hidden location because we don’t want anyone from Texas to sneak up and do any spying,” Tate said. “Anonymous donors gave large sums of money (to build the facility).”
Tate continued that he anticipates a tough race in Cuero in October, and that 23-second lead can disappear fast in turkey-racing.
“We want to stay focused and keep Paycheck focused,” Tate said. “We’re concerned about the heat and hoping for a cold front so he feels at home. Hopefully, you’ll interview me, and I’ll be giving a victory speech after the race.”
More than 30 residents of Worthington are expected to attend Turkeyfest this year. Tate has visited Cuero about half a dozen times, and he and his wife have developed close friendships with their Texas counterparts. They even take vacations with some of them.
“We have lots of good friends there. We love Texas. My wife would like to retire there because we love the friendly people and the atmosphere,” Tate said. “It’s such a great place, and we had a great time with the Cuero contingent recently, and we look forward to seeing them again.”
Cuellar echoed Tate’s sentiments about the lasting friendships that have formed over the decades.
“We have grown strong bonds over the years. We attend weddings and benefits that support our Worthington friends,” Cuellar said. “It makes our festival unique, this turkey history and the sister city we get to celebrate with — the two towns that come together.”
On Oct. 7, free Modelo beer and burgers will be served at Fun After Five from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Cuero Municipal Park. The carnival will be in full swing from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission to the carnival will be free, and wristbands and tickets will be available for purchase for the rides. Discounted $20 wristbands will be available through Oct. 6 at the Cuero Chamber of Commerce, Cuero Pecan House and Ranch House Spirits and Gifts. The wristbands will give the wearers access to unlimited rides during certain times.
On the morning of Oct. 8, the Cuero and Worthington race teams will take Ruby Begonia to the public schools in Cuero and Meyersville as well as St. Michael’s Catholic School and Lifeway Baptist School. Ruby also will be a guest at Cuero High School’s pep rally that morning.
“(I enjoy) hearing the kids chant, ‘Go Ruby go,’” Cuellar said. “They get excited when they see the bird.”
At Cuero Municipal Park, the carnival will open from 5 p.m. to midnight, and numerous live bands will perform on the small stage at the Pavilion and the large stage at the Knoll. The festival will have two stages this year so festival-goers can spread out and practice social distancing, Cuellar said.
At least 14 food vendors will serve funnel cakes, turkey legs, corn dogs, roasted corn, hamburgers, gumbo, chili, gyros, twisted taters, pizza, snow cones, tostados, chicken tenders, barbecue, and more. About 20 arts and crafts and boutique vendors will sell Paparazzi jewelry, handbags, wallets, Western wear, hats, shoes, belts, wooden crosses, tumblers, pet bandanas and bows, crocheted items and air fresheners, among other merchandise.
The barbecue cook-off will be Oct. 8-9 with categories including brisket, pork spare ribs and chicken. For an extra $25 jackpot fee, contestants can compete in bean, turkey, margarita and chili categories. They also can take part in the Calcutta for $25.
On Oct. 9, the Great Gobbler Gallop will kick off the festivities at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Cuero followed by the 11 a.m. parade, which will feature at least 75 entries including Miss Cuero Elizabeth Gonzales and her court. The carnival will open from noon to 1 a.m., and live music on the two stages will entertain crowds throughout the day.
“I’m looking forward to hearing the Eli Young Band. They're especially popular with those in their late 20s and early 30s,” Cuellar said. “‘Crazy Girl,’ ‘Guinevere,’ and ‘When It Rains’ are some of their popular songs.”
Whataburger will host a jalapeno-eating contest, and a kids’ barbecue cook-off will be held. Also for the children, an entertainer with an accordion and another with bubbles will roam the festival along with a stilt walker and balloon artist.
On Oct. 10, the live music will continue at the Pavilion, and the carnival will open from 1 to 6 p.m. Registration for washers and cornhole tournaments will open at noon at the Rockhouse in the park, and the tournaments will start at 1 p.m. The children will enjoy a tractor pull at 2 p.m. and turkey egg hunt at noon, in addition to the roaming entertainers.
Shops and museums, including the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, Cuero Heritage Museum and Medical Pharmacy Museum, will be open so visitors can explore Cuero during the festival. They also will find plenty of places to stay the night if so desired. A list of accommodations can be found on the Cuero Chamber of Commerce's website.
“I enjoy seeing the kids’ expressions during the turkey race and when the floats go by, and getting to see the Worthington delegation again,” Cuellar said. “It’s a time when people who moved from Cuero come home. It’s a reunion when we meet up with friends and family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.