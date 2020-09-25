The DaCosta Hall Raisers Country and Western Dance Club will host a dance from 8:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday at DaCosta Hall.
The Red Ravens will provide the music for dancing on "one of the best dance floors in South Texas."
Admission is $10 per person and guests can bring their own bottles. Beer, wine coolers, ice, soft drinks, and snacks will be available for purchase. Ice chests are not allowed.
