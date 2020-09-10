It’s time to get out of the house and kick up your heels.
The DaCosta Hall Raisers will host a dance from 8:30 p.m. Saturday to midnight at the Sons of Hermann Hall in DaCosta, 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686.
Blue Denim will provide live music for dancing on “the best dance floor in South Texas,” said Charlene Pennington with the DaCosta Hall Raisers.
For dancers who are not season pass holders, tickets will be $20 per couple at the door.
Beer, wine coolers, ice, soft drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.
Guests also will be allowed to bring their own bottles. Ice chests will not be allowed, though.
“Social distancing is not a problem. No one hangs around the bar. Everybody purchases their drinks and sits down at their tables. The tables are arranged, so we are safe,” Pennington said. “People do brag about our dance floor. It’s a good place to go if you like to dance.”
