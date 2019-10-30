Last year, Beth Vianes-Soliz, of Victoria, participated in a private Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebration for the first time since losing a child at birth in 2012. The experience was cathartic for her and her husband, Don Avlo.
“My husband and I were approached and invited to set up an altar at the gallery, so we got our son’s shadow box out and shared it with everyone,” Vianes-Soliz said. “I missed celebrating with the community.”
This year, she and four other Crossroads women, Chelsea Hill, Genevieve Robles, Bridgette Postel and Heather Keller, will host a Dia de los Muertos festival for the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Meet Me On Main.
Vianes-Soliz, a medical case manager for the health department, and Avlo, an artist and filmmaker, have two sons. Within the last five years, they also have lost both Avlo’s parents and a best friend.
“It’s been difficult, so when we were invited to come back last year, it felt so good to be able to honor them with a display of pictures and their favorite things,” she said. “We never forget them, they are always with you, and to be able to share helps people heal.”
The gallery will feature 10 altars, each at least 6 feet wide by 6 feet tall. The celebration will pour onto Main Street and Santa Rosa Street and into a parking lot across the street. In the small lot, a brick wall painted with a row of old downtown Victoria storefronts will overlook the more than four dozen pop-up altars created by community members in honor of their departed loved ones.
A colorful folk art installation also will be on display outside. Other folk art will be for sale along with jewelry, clothing and other merchandise. Guests can pose with props in a photo booth to capture fond moments from the festival. A team from AT&T will paint faces, provide games for the children and give away goodie bags.
The East High School Ballet Folklorico will perform along with mariachis. A DJ will play music. A lowrider club will host a car show. Several food trucks will sell sweet and savory foods, sodas and water.
At 6 p.m., a sacred procession will begin in front of Meet Me On Main and end in the same place. People will carry items to remember their loved ones on a circular path composed of Main, Convent, Bridge and Santa Rosa streets. They should bring candles, photographs of their loved ones, shadow boxes, retablos, which are small works of devotional folk art derived from Catholic church art, and other items of remembrance.
Afterward, Rosebud Records, Grill and Theater will start its weekly dinner and a movie later than usual for Dia de los Muertos. The 2017 children’s movie, “Coco” will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person, and tables of four can be reserved for $5.
In conjunction with the festival, downtown businesses will host a series of events throughout the weekend. The Victoria Public Library will host Calavera Mask-Coloring on Thursday afternoon and evening where community members can decorate masks to wear to the festival.
Friday evening, Moonshine Drinkery will host a Paint and Sip Happy Hour. Guests can purchase Dia de los Muertos-inspired canvases and paint kits for $25 and enjoy drink specials. And they can add their creative expressions to a large mural for $5, which the organizers plan to hang every year as a reminder of the inaugural festival.
The drinkery also will host a pop-up brunch Sunday morning with food prepared by Chef Moni Vasquez.
Texian Books will host Dia de los Muertos Storytime for children Friday and Saturday mornings. Saturday, in addition to enjoying stories read aloud in Spanish and English, the children can have their faces painted before heading to the festival.
Brookie’s Cookies will host a cookie decorating class Saturday morning at the Victoria Art League building. For $35, the instructor will provide step-by-step directions and all of the supplies. Guests need only show up for a creative, yummy time.
“There has been so much love from people reaching out to us who want the event to be alive,” Vianes-Soliz said. “Outreach can help someone else going through what you have been through in so many ways. It helps the community be better and helps anyone suffering from loss to celebrate the lives of the ones not physically here anymore.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.